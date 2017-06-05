RFI in 15 languages

 

From fighting AIDS to demanding rights: LGBT activism in Senegal
 
France
France French press review Press review

French press review 5 June 2017

By
media

French commentators reflect on the lessons to learn by Britain and the world from Saturday night's rampage by terrorists in London, which left seven people dead.

“London hit again”, headlines Le Parisien. The paper offers extensive coverage of the attacks by the three terrorists who smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before going on a stabbing spree.

Still reeling from the pain and anguish of the Paris attacks two years ago in which 130 people were killed, the popular daily narrates the scenes of horror in the British capital Saturday night.

The coverage includes footage of one of the assailants sprayed with bullets by the police, eyewitness accounts and a video of the giant musical concert at the Ariana Grande in Manchester staged as an act of defiance of fear.

The London attacks occurred 12 days after a suicide bombing in Manchester and just days ahead of Britain's general election on Thursday.

Midi Libre says the fact that British anti-terrorism squads took just eight minutes to disable the three fundamentalist lunatics at the London Bridge is a “turning point”. The paper also describes the the tribute concert for the 22 Manchester bombing victims, as a “powerful message that the world will not be intimidated”.

Libération says it very hard to guard against attacks of the sort. From the left-leaning paper’s point of view, social and political cohesion remains the best form of defence. What the jihadists are trying to break it says, is the united front citizens are putting up in the face of terror.

In this regard, Libé says it was reassuring to watch the arch-rivals in the British elections - conservative Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - rule out any postponement of the elections with one voice.

For Le Figaro, it is all of Europe which must bear in mind the full scale of the threat facing the sub-continent and to act accordingly to discard it.

According to the right-wing publication, the people of the old continent are psychologically poorly equipped to wage such a merciless battle against terrorism.

Yet it argues that they must begin now, in the homeland, starting on the internet, the first vehicle of mass killings. Le Figaro holds that the policing must take place, even if that means offending jurists upholding the sanctity of individual liberties over collective security.

Le Télégramme says the kamikaze who struck the United Kingdom for the third time were not targeting any one in particular, but the citizens of London in general as they enjoyed a summer night out.The objective according to the paper was to create a hostile reaction, provoke repression and sow seed of hatred in order to swell their ranks.

Le Républicain Lorrain agrees arguing that the main objective of the Islamic State armed group is destabilize our democracies.

For La Dépêche du Midi, the war against terror has become part of the global landscape for ten full years. What the Jihadist killers are trying to do, it says is to force people of the civilized world to get used to such moments of pain and anguish.

According to la Presse de la Manche while Britain feel the pain, the solidarity of all with the neighbours across the Channel is as necessary as ever. More so as no one acting alone can win the war against terrorism.

 

 

 

 

 

 
