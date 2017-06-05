Frenchman confirmed dead, seven others injured in London attack

A Frenchman was killed and seven others were wounded in the London terror attack, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Sunday during a visit to Tunisia.

The man was one of the seven people killed in Saturday night's attack, when knife-wielding men mowed down and stabbed revellers in London.

Speaking at the Bardo National Museum, scene of a 2015 attack on holidaymakers, Le Drian said seven French nationals were among 48 people wounded in London, four of them in critical condition.

Another French national was still unaccounted for, he added.

"It is a difficult moment that requires both solidarity and determination," Le Drian said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday that one of the fatalities was a Canadian national.

No details have been released about the three suspects, who were shot dead within minutes by police in London.

Authorities there say of 48 people wounded, 31 are still in hospital, with 21 in critical condition.

Saturday night's rampage at a popular nightlife hub around London Bridge by three men wearing fake suicide vests was the third deadly terror attack in Britain in less than three months.

Police said they have arrested 12 suspects and Prime Minister Theresa May blamed "evil" Islamist ideology for the attack, while Le Drian condemned the "cowardly terrorists".

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for London's latest attack.

In 2015, gunmen attacked the Bardo killing 21 foreign tourists and a police officer in an assault claimed by the Islamic State group.