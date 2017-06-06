French press review 6 June 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
From fighting AIDS to demanding rights: LGBT activism in Senegal
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Has there been a shift in the French political system?
  • media
    Global Focus
    From fighting AIDS to demanding rights: LGBT activism in Senegal
  • media
    International media
    Politician's assault on reporter marks new low for US media
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mamane’s international cast
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Eighth Champions Trophy cricket tournament kicks off
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 6 June 2017

By
media

French commentators satirize the decision by a number of Gulf countires to sever ties with Qatar for sponsoring terrorism and destabilizing the region as a result.

Tuesday's front pages are all about the spiraling crisis in the Gulf following the decision by Saudi Arabia and a string of its staunchest allies in the region to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting extremists aiming to destabilize the region.

As the row with wide-ranging consequences on Western interests takes an unprecedented dimension, some papers are quick to denounce what they call the "pot calling the kettle black".

That's the case of L'Union/L'Ardennais which ridicules Saudi Arabia's and denounces it  as the biggest sponsors of Islamic terrorism.

As the publication points out, Qatar bankrolls the Muslim Brotherhood and Jihadists it also point out that what Doha's foes in the Gulf dislike the most are Doha's ties with Iran the cradle of Shia Islam, and worst enemy of the Sunnis.

According to the Ardennes regional newspaper, the crisis is the latest twist in the leadership battle brazing in the region where Washington has opted to side with the Saudi Arabian camp while Russia stands behind Iran.

L'Union says it will be interesting to see, how Paris will deal with the one and the other, without compromising her lucrative relations with Qatar.

La Charente Libre describes the attempt to put Qatar under "guardianship the most serious standoff in the rivalry that has opposed the two oil producing monarchies in decades.

According to La Presse de la Manche it is not an accident that Qatar is incurring the wrath of the emirates in the Gulf and the fury of Egyp,t arguing that Doha is reaping what it sowed by fanning religious squabbles with Saudi Arabia and treating its immediate Gulf neighbours with disdain.

Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace says it is Donald Trump's arrival in the White House which has freed Saudi Arabia's hand to bully the tiny neighbour. Riyad it says feels powerful again and made it a point to prove that to Qatar.

La Croix comes back on last Saturday's terrorist attacks in London. It's a global threat observes the Catholic daily and now necessitating military and security operations on top of a sustained battle on the ground to promote freedom of worship.

According to La Croix, EU countries should not waiverr in using diplomacy to reassert their values, even if that means sacrificing lucrative business deals.

This is not the time for compromises among friends warns L'Est Républicain. According to the regional publication there needs to be an organized and merciless crackdown on all networks of jihadists and their sponsors.

For La République des Pyrénées, the recent terrorist attacks in Britain have confirmed its tolerance in regard to non-Western religions has not spared its citizens of the barbaric excesses of Islamic extremists. It would be wrong to continue with business as usual holds the paper.

London has become of a patchwork of communities which ignore each other writes le Journal de la haute Marne.

It explains that this is why vulnerable youth in poor neighbourhoods grow up into full-blown terrorists without anyone noticing their radicalization.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.