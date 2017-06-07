RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Last day of UK election campaigning and Tories are nervous
Traffic passes a poster ahead of the forthcoming general election in south London on June 7, 2017.
 
France
Security Terrorism France

Ariana Grande to resume tour in Paris amid tight security

By
media Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, June 4, 2017 Danny Lawson/One Love Manchester/Handout

US singer Ariana Grande is to resume her world tour in Paris on Wednesday, more than two weeks after it was interrupted by the Manchester suicide bomb attack.

Security will be extra tight in the French capital, a day after police shot and injured a man who attacked an officer outside Notre Dame cathedral.

Roads will be blocked off around the concert venue in the east of Paris while police will help security guards to check fans as they arrive for the show.

Even before Tuesday's Notre Dame attack, police had announced a significant deployment planned for the US singer's concert, noting its "powerful symbolic context".

On May 22 a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing 22 people including 7 children at a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

She cancelled shows she was due to give in London, Belgium, Germany, Poland and Switzerland, and returned to Florida, before returning to Manchester on Sunday to headline an all-star benefit show for victims of the attack.

Before the Paris show, her young fans said they would not give in to fear.

"I feel really anxious but I don't want that to stop me from going. I will probably feel on edge, I hope security is tight -- if there is something planned, there is not much we can do," said Caoimhe McDonnell, a 19-year-old student from Northern Ireland living in Paris.

Clodagh Ennis, also 19, added: "I feel that not going to the concert would be letting terrorists win, that's what they want, they want people to be scared, so still attending despite the attacks is like a protest against them.

"Personally, I am not naturally a worried person. Of course there will be the thought of 'What if something happens?' but I know there are probably people a lot more worried than I am.

"I do wonder what the concert will be like, will it go as normal, will it be sad, but I think the best thing to do is go and show our support for her, and try to enjoy it as much as we can."

