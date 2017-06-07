France confirms second French death in London attack

A second French citizen has been confirmed killed in the London Bridge attack, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that I have learned that one of the French citizens, who was previously given as unaccounted for, has been identified among those who have died," Le Drian said in a statement.

The minister did not identify the new victim, but reports said it was Sebastien Belanger, 36.

Alexandre Pigeard, 26, who was working in a French restaurant in Borough Market, has already been confirmed as being among the seven people killed in the knife and van attack on Saturday.

Le Drian said a third French citizen remained missing following the attack.

He is thought to be 45-year-old Xavier Thomas, who was in London for the weekend with his girlfriend.

London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday issued a public appeal for information about him.

"Witness accounts suggest that it is possible that Xavier was struck by the van that resulted in him being thrown into the River Thames," police said in a statement.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the search for Thomas continued on Wednesday.

Thomas' girlfriend was seriously injured after being hit by the attackers' van.

