French press review 7 June 2017

French commentators react to the "hammer attack" by ISIS soldier on a policeman at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, surprised by the "white collar" profile of the Algerian terrorist.

The suspect who presented himself as "a soldier of the Islamic State armed group caliphate" is identified by several papers as a 40 year-old doctoral student at the University of Metz in Eastern France.

Le Parisien publishes a picture of policemen on high alert with the twin towers of Notre Dame Cathedral in the background expressing shock and disbelief at the rather unusual profile of the prime suspect identified under the acronym Farid I.

According to the newspaper, clues led investigators to a studio at a university residence in the Parisian suburb of Cergy-Pontoise where they discovered a video in which the suspect pays allegiance to ISIS.

The paper quotes one man living in the building as saying that Farid I was far from the large beard Islamist one would expect someone with such temptations to be. He told the paper, that Farid I, looked like the typical well-dressed everyday school teacher, the type you would hardly suspect.

According to La République des Pyrénées, to anyone campaigning for the disarming of police in order to bring down tensions in troubled suburbs, they need to come forward now and persuade such individuals to hand over their knives, daggers and hammers. The publication argues that nothing will be 100 percent effective in stopping such killers from carrying out their barbaric agenda.

La Nouvelle République says France would have been weeping over another carnage, had the police not moved in to disarm the terrorist.

For La Presse de la Manche, it is crystal clear to every citizen now that terrorism has become our daily companion without it being possible to stop it.

But the paper urges citizens to demonstrate through their determination and composure that they will not allow senseless violence and regressive ways to carry the day.

Today's Libération publishes the complete version of President Emmanuel Macron's draft proposal to reform the Labour Code as he moves to honour his campaign pledge to introduce greater flexibility into the workforce through direct negotiations between employers and workers on pay, working time and conditions.

Macron promised to move "quickly", to push through reforms by executive order.

Le Figaro says that while the matter is far from being a done deal, there is surprising mood of moderation shown by the partners that is gratifying. But the conservative publication wonders if this country so passionate about class war is really about to accept such a major reform without provoking a national tragedy.

L'Humanité welcomes Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's offer to extend the consultations with the Unions through the summer.

The Communist daily however regrets that he remained vague on substantive issues such as the facilitation of retrenchment rights, the introduction of the minimum wage in businesses and even the health of workers and security at work places.

According to Les Echos it is not an accident that Macron opted to launch the debate on the reputedly difficult Labour Reforms before the parliamentary elections. He learnt the lessons of the past and is seeking the blessing of the ballot box, says the economic newspaper.

