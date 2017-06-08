French press review 8 June 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem?
People pass by the seventh station of the cross on Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem?
  • media
    International report
    Last day of UK election campaigning and Tories are nervous
  • media
    International report
    Security an important campaign issue in UK elections
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Hijarbies - the unlikely star of Instagram goes global
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Has there been a shift in the French political system?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 8 June 2017

By
media

Britain votes in an election, unlike no other in the shadow of terror attacks in Manchester and London while the EU unveils a giant defence fund that breaks a decades-long taboo.

According to Le Figaro the winner of today's snap election in Britain will have the power to shape the the UK's future as it leaves the European Union.

But the conservative publication wonders why Prime Minister Theresa May bothered to call such a risky referendum. The decision it argues confirms a fatality in British leaders to shoot themselves in the foot.

La Croix says that whatever the outcome of the vote, the issue at stake will not be Brexit but how to get the best out of the divorce.

For the Catholic daily, the snap poll leaves one with the impression that the British people are disoriented and more divided with the Scotts and the Northern Irish "clamouring to defend their own interests".

According to La Croix, the fundamental issue of concern to Brussels is a confusing outcome likely to emerge from the polls and the uncertainty the verdict brings to the Brexit negotiations.

Le Monde welcomes the EU's unveiling of a 5.5 billion euro annual fund to help Europe stand alone as a global military power in the wake of Donald Trump's decision to put America First in his defence policy.

The paper says that while Europeans had dreamt about the vision of an all-European defence mechanism, it was finally terrorism and Donald Trump that helped deliver it for them.

By bringing a military dimension to European construction, the publication argues, Brussels had finally succeeded in breaking the decades-long taboo of limiting the European project to an all civilian concept.

With four days left before Sunday's French Legislative Elections, some commentators focus on President Emmanuel Macron's hunt for a parliamentary majority.

L'Est républicain lends credence to opinion surveys predicting a landslide for the newly-elected President's Republic on the Move party.

The regional publication claims that the REM movement is targeting 400 parliamentary seats in the 577-member house as it looks to capitalize on an unprecedented run of good fortune unwitnessed under the 5th French Republic.

First, the new law prohibiting the holding of multiple elected posts, and then political burnout which forced several long-serving MP's not to seek re-election.

It all looks like a done deal comments Le Courrier picard as it contemplates what it calls the “Macronmania” and "pervading euphoria" sweeping through the country.

However, l'Opinion holds that a landslide victory would leave Emmanuel Macron in a strange paradox -- by making him too powerful to fulfill his campaign promise to let the French people undertake a complete overhaul of the French political landscape, in a collective effort.
 

 

 

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.