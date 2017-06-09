Passenger plane market to double within 20 years thanks to Asia, Airbus

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 2
People pass by the seventh station of the cross on Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Mansfarroll and Campana Project pay tribute to jazz great Dizzy …
  • media
    International report
    What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 1
  • media
    International report
    Last day of UK election campaigning and Tories are nervous
  • media
    International report
    Security an important campaign issue in UK elections
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Airbus Transport Airplane

Passenger plane market to double within 20 years thanks to Asia, Airbus

By
media An Airbus A320 Pascal Pavani/AFP

Airbus said it expects the market for large passenger planes to more than double in the next 20 years driven by growth from Asian markets.
 

Raising its previous forecasts for the next two decades, the European aircraft maker also said a slowdown in orders over the past several months did not signal a drop in the market.

"The trend is positive," said Airbus chief executive Fabrice Bregier.

Airbus last week warned that it expects slow orders this year and perhaps next year but said it was a normal part of the business cycle.

New planes worth €4.7 trillion

The planemaker predicts the need for 35,000 new planes worth 4.7 trillion euros over the next two decades, an increase from last year's estimates.

"Air travel is remarkably resilient to external shocks and doubles every 15 years," said its chief operating officer for customer relations, John Leahy.

"Asia Pacific continues to be an engine for growth, with domestic China to become the world's largest market."

The numbers released on Friday, as the industry gears up for the Paris Air Show later this month, show a six percent increase from last year's forecasts in terms of numbers of aircraft and a two percent increase in value.

Airbus last year already raised its 20-year forecasts, which it publishes each year, as does its US rival Boeing.

530,000 more pilots

The number of aircraft worldwide that count over 100 seats should reach more than 40,000 while airline traffic will increase by 4.4 percent per year over the time period, according to the Airbus estimates.

This means hundreds of thousands of new jobs, the planemaker said, estimating the need for 530,000 more pilots and 550,000 new maintenance engineers.

The planemaker cited more first-time flyers and rising disposable income for air travel as other reasons for its forecast.

Emerging markets in China and India

Emerging markets in China and India, as well as other parts of Asia and Latin America, are growing nearly twice as fast as North America and Western Europe.

Airbus is also hoping the expected demand will feed appetite for its superjumbo jet A380 model.

"The A380 is the solution for future traffic growth" added Leahy.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.