Underground Basque group claims arson attack

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 1
People pass by the seventh station of the cross on Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 2
  • media
    International report
    What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 1
  • media
    International report
    Last day of UK election campaigning and Tories are nervous
  • media
    International report
    Security an important campaign issue in UK elections
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Hijarbies - the unlikely star of Instagram goes global
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Basque France Spain Arson

Underground Basque group claims arson attack

By
media French anti-terror police on a raid on suspected members of the Basque nationalist group Eta in Louhossoa, near Bayonne in 2016 AFP

An underground Basque nationalist group calling itself "The Basque Country is not for sale" has claimed responsibility for an arson attack that almost completely destroyed a holiday home belonging to a Spanish Basque couple, hinting that they will strike again.

In a statement sent to Basque language paper Berria, the group "EH ez de salgai" (The Basque Country is not for sale) said it had set fire to the house in Hélette, near the Spanish border, because it was "only used a few weeks of the year".

On the day after the attack, the 30 May, the couple, who live in the Spanish city of Pamplona, said they "were extremely attached to the Basque cause" and had planned to live in the house after their retirement.

House prices are a hot-button isssue in the French Basque Country and the attackers said that "the only way to respond will be to take action against second homes and estate agents".

"It seems very serious to us that a family from the Basque Country has a second home while knowing about the housing problem," their statement said.

The slogan "The Basque Country is not for sale" was painted on a wall at the scene of the arson attack and has been seen at the scenes of previous attacks.

The statement has been sent to anti-teror police in Paris.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.