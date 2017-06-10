French press review 10 June 2017

This morning's papers look at the trials and tribulations of Theresa, a mushroom as old as the dinosaurs, they explain why French conservative voters face a dilemma in the parliamentary election, and visit a hotel "room" with a difference.

That woman simply will not go away.

The troubles of Theresa May make the front page of the print edition of Le Monde. Even the electronic version of the centrist French daily gives her the honours with the news that her Conservative Party managed to lose the well-heeled London constituency of Kensington in Thursday's parliamentary election. To Labour!

Right-wing paper Le Figaro has other eggs to fry but can't resist telling us that May's arrogance has seen her go down the same tube as her predecessor, David Cameron.

Crucially, says Le Figaro, the result, which will leave the Tories needing to form a coalition to govern, won't help the divorce procedings between London and Brussels as the United Kingdom tries to negotiate a dignified withdrawal from the European community.

Left-leaning Libération is sure that the disastrous outcome for Theresa May can only strengthen the hand of Brussels in those negotiations.

This is because she has lost the leverage of being able to threaten to turn the United Kingdom into a financial and social haven. Thursday's vote has proved that the average Briton does not want to see her or his social advantages wiped out by a money-grubbing government. And everyone now knows it. Especially Brussels.

The woman went for stability, for two extra years in power, says Libé. She sought a massive popular mandate to enable her to blackguard the whimpering continent into submission on her terms. And she landed on her ass.

What will happen next is anyone's guess. But it probably won't be great for Britain and could be miserable for May.

Dinosaur mushroom discovered in Brazil

On a completely different time scale, Le Monde reports the discovery, in Brazil, of a mushroom which the people who know about these things reckon to be 115 million years old. Not the sort of ingredient you want to throw into your Saturday morning omelette, since it's obviously well past its sell-by date. This, in fact, is a fossil of a fungus which flourished in the age of the dinosaurs.

Exactly like its contemporaries in appearance, this species of mushroom grew on the continent of Gondwana, before that expanse broke up to form the current array of continental masses.

I mention that to explain the unfortunate mushroom's name: after 115 million years as an innocent, anonymous lump of rock, it has been named Gondwanagaracites magnificus.

Right-wing voters hold the key to parliamentary elections

Le Figaro looks at the bizarre choice facing right-wing voters in this month's parliamentary elections, describing them as the key of the entire bunfight.

Either they vote for Emmanuel Macron and condemn the mainstream right Republicans to five years of opposition or they vote for the Republicans and condemn the nation to five years of what the French call cohabitation, the uneasy situation which arises when the president and the parliamentary majority come from different sides of the house.

Le Figaro echoes the president's call to major right-wing figures to devote the lifetime of the next parliament to putting the country right, rather than wasting five years squabbling over who should be in charge.

Worryingly, the right-wing daily quotes former president Nicolas Sarkozy to the effect that "tenacity is what counts in politics. You have to be ready to hang on grimly for months at a time. Or even years."

All view, no room. EM Forster would not approve

Le Monde reports that, since yesterday, you can pay 271 euros for bed and breakfast at 1,200 metres up a Swiss mountain. You get the bed, and the breakfast, but the sleeping equipment is in the middle of a field, without walls or roof. If it rains, you can sprint downhill to a little cabin and take refuge - a bit steep at 271 euros, you might think.

In fact, the initiative dreamed up by two artist brothers, Frank and Patrik Riklin, twins to boot, is fully booked for the season. The idea, according to the lads, is to get us to think differently about luxury hotels. A night of torrential rain and sub-zero temperatures might also make you think differently about walls and a roof.