French parliamentary election could face record low turnout

By
media A voter in Carhaix-Plouguer in Brittany AFP/Fred Tanneau

Voter turnout was 40.75 percent at 5.00pm in the first round of France's parliamentary election, eight points lower than at the same time during the last general election five years ago. Unless there is a last-minute rush to the polls, the final turnout looks set to be the lowest since 1958.

The figure at 5.00pm local time on Sunday was lower than the 48.31 percent at the same time in the 2012 first round and much lower than in the first round of April's presidential poll.

That is a bad sign for turnout for the whole day - that was 57.22 percent in 2012 and 77.7 percent in April.

To find out how French parliamentary elections work click here

Figures for turnout at noon showed Paris and the surrounding region particularly lacking in motivation with only 11.68 percent of voters casting their ballots in the capital, compared to 13.64 percent five years ago, and only 10.50 percent in nearby Seine-Saint-Denis.

Abstention was also high in French overseas territories, which have already finished voting.

In the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe it stood at 70 percent for the whole day.

There was a record abstention rate of over 60 percent on the Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia.

The abstention rate in French parliamentary elections has been rising over the years, from 22.8 percent in the first round in 1958 to 42.78 percent in the 2012 first round.

To read our coverage of the 2017 French parliamentary elections click here

To read our coverage of the 2017 French presidential elections click here

