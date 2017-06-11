Three charged in Champs-Elysées police murder case

Three more men have been charged with involvement in supplying the weapon Champs-Elysées attacker Karim Cheufri used to kill police officer Xavier Jugelé on 20 April, French police said Sunday.

In total four suspects have been charged with directly or indirectly helping Cheufri, who was shot dead after killing Jugelé and wounding two other police officers on the central Paris avenue.

All four have been detained awaiting trial.

Noureddine A, 27, was arrested on Friday and charged Saturday with complicity in murder of a person in public authority, terrorist criminal conspiracy and a breach of gun control laws.

He exchanged the gun Cheurfi used for a motorbike, judicial sources say.

Mohamed D, 27, and Yanis A, 25, are also believed to have played some role in the acquisition of the weapon.

The fingerprints of Yanis A and his friend Mederick A, 23, who was charged on 19 May, are reported to have been found on the weapon.

Three others released

Three other people who were detained this week in relation to the case have been released.

Cheurfi, 39, had already served time for attempted murder of police officers.

He had shown no sign of being attracted to radical Islam while in jail but a handwritten note supporting the Islamic State (IS) armed group was found near his body after the attack, which took place just before the first round of the French presidential election.

IS claimed responsibility for the killing but misattributed it to "Abu Yussef the Belgian".