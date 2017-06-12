RFI in 15 languages

 

French press review 12 June 2017

By
media

A major step in the right direction, slightly overclouded by a record level of voter abstention. That's a broad summary of what they're saying in this morning's French dailies, in the wake of yesterday's strong showing by candidates associated with French president Emmanuel Macron in the first round of voting in the parliamentary election.

Macron's new party and their centrist MoDem allies finished the day with more than 32 percent of votes cast.

"Macron marches towards a crushing majority," is the headline summary offered by right-wing Le Figaro.

"Macron home and dry," opines L'Opinion.

Local tabloid Le Parisien salutes "a master stroke", while left-leaning Libération says the former banker president has managed a total takeover.

Communist L'Humanité looks forward to the new, blue parliamentary chamber, where Macron's men and women could end up occupying as many as 455 of the 577 seats. Either they've got the colour wrong, since blue is the traditional hew of the conservatives. Or else the Communists remain unconvinced about Macron's determination to change the political landscape.

Left-leaning editorial soars to new heights of metaphoric mixity

Yesterday's result is nothing short of a coup d'état, says Laurent Joffrin in his editorial in Libération.

Changing metaphor as easily as others change their shirts, Joffrin says Macron's victory represents the most spectacular Grand Slam in the history of the Fifth Republic, a clean sweep, a flood of innocent youthfulness cascading across the face of French politics. Like a military leader seeing the enemy's weak point, Macron has hit the traditional parties in their middle-aged spread, causing the whole worm-eaten structure to collapse in ruins, he goes on.

Whatever about Joffrin's cloudburst of colourful comparisons, this is, we are later assured by the same writer, a victory without enthusiasm, a soft triumph. Because a majority of French voters stayed home.

And as for the left, Joffrin has run out of metaphorical steam by the time he gets to them. So he starts mangling history.

"The worst result for the Socialist Party since Charlemagne," Libé's coeditor assures us. And Jean-Luc Mélenchon's crew have nothing to boast about either, the hard left having lost seven points by comparison with their leader's performance in the presidential election.

The left has a long way to go the reach even Year Zero, says Joffrin. And Libé, lest we forget, is a left-leaning publication.

Right-wing indignation knows no limits

Over at right-wing Le Figaro, Paul-Henri du Limbert is left spluttering into his Pétrus.

"Who would have believed it possible?" he asks. "Who would have predicted such an outcome?"

An upstart political outfit that hadn't been heard of two years ago, takes over the National Assembly and overturns a political landscape that we thought was proof against change.

"Quelle insolence," laments Paul-Henri du Limbert.

Communist daily says the real winner is lethargy

With undeniable mathematical logic and a soupcçon of political nastiness, Communist L'Humanité says the real winner is lethargy, the vice which kept 51 percent of French voters beside at home, when they should have been trudging to the polling station.

Does this lack of entusiasm for the ballot box mean that Emmanuel Macron will face more spirited opposition on the streets once the serious business of legislating begins?

Several analysts warn that the lack of real support for Macron and his policies, coupled with the absence of a proper parliamentary opposition, could make life very difficult for the new president.

Business daily Les Echos warns that it also going to complicate the existence of the newly elected parliamentarians, who risk being so numerous as to become the faceless rubber stamps of presidential reform.

If Laurent Joffrin wants to borrow that "faceless rubber stamp," he's more than welcome.

