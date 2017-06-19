New Champs-Elysées attacker dead

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Baby Louis and his parents
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 00h00 - 02h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/19 00h00 GMT
  • 02h00 - 04h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/19 02h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h33 GMT
  • 17h00 - 19h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/18 17h00 GMT
  • 19h00 - 21h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/18 19h00 GMT
  • 21h00 - 22h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/18 21h00 GMT
  • 22h00 - 00h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/18 22h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron aims to make Paris start-up capital
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Baby Louis and his parents
  • media
    Global Focus
    South Africa trial to decide fate of Western Sahara phosphate …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Nadal wins 10th Roland Garros title
  • media
    World music matters
    Songhoy Blues releases its ode to Resistance
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Terrorism France Champs Elysées

New Champs-Elysées attacker dead

By
media Firefighters cover the body of the suspect in the Champs-Elysées attack Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

A man who frove a car into a police van on Paris's Champs-Elysees avenue on Monday is dead, France's interior minister said.

Gérard Collomb said the incident had been "an attempted terror attack".

A Kalashnikov rifle, handguns and gas bottles were found in the Renault Megane, police sources told the AFP news agency.

Collomb confirmed that the car contained guns and explosives, saying that the driver's aim was to  blow up the police vehicle.

Another attacker shot police officer Xavier Jugélé dead just before the first round of France's presidential election in April.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.