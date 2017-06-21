Champs-Elysées attacker missed appointments with police, had firearm stash

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Robots, flying taxis at Paris technology fair
'Pepper' welcomes visitors to VivaTech 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Robots, flying taxis at Paris technology fair
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron aims to make Paris start-up capital
  • media
    International report
    Greenpeace tracks down illegal fishing off African coast, Part …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Baby Louis and his parents
  • media
    Global Focus
    South Africa trial to decide fate of Western Sahara phosphate …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Terrorism Champs Elysées France

Champs-Elysées attacker missed appointments with police, had firearm stash

By
media Forensic experts inspects the scene of athe Champs-Elysées attack Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

The man who was died in a failed terror attack on Paris's Champs-Elysées on Monday had failed to attend two interviews with police in May and was supposed to have another one that very day, police sources have revealed. Adam Djaziri, 31, had managed to build up a stockpile of arms, despite being placed on a terror watchlist.

Having discreetly kept tabs on Djaziri for several years, gendarmes in the area near Paris where he lived changed tack this year and summoned him to be interviewed twice in May.

But he said he was unavailable for both the appointments, citing reasons of health.

He was told to present himself again at 2.00pm on Monday 19 May but launched his attack on a police van in the morning, dying, apparently from a cardiac arrest, shortly afterwards.

Djaziri was first brought to the French police's attention in 2013 by their Tunisian counterparts after he was found in an apartment with armed terrorist suspects.

The Tunisians issued an Interpol search warrant, which advised other forces not to attract the subject's attention and was later cancelled.

Firearms licences

French police started to take an interest in him in 2015 after he was stopped at the Turkish-Greek border with his wife and two children.

They found that he moved in Islamic fundamentalist circles and was trading in gold, leading to frequent voyages abroad, and placed him on the terror watchlist.

That did not prevent Djaziri, who was a member of a shooting club, obtaining a firearms licence and amassing a collection of weapons that included the Israeli assault rifle that was found in his vehicle along with two gas bottles after his attack, as well as a stockpile that was found at his home afterwards.

The first licence was issued before he was spotted and the legal grounds for refusing one - a previous conviction or involuntary confinement for mental health reasons - did not exist later, according to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb has asked for a reevaluation of people on the watchlist who might obtain a firearms licence.

New anti-terror law drafted

The government is currently preparing a new anti-terror law that should be put before the new cabinet this week.

Djaziri's father, brother, ex-wife and sister-in-law were all detained by police when they raided the house where they have lived for the past 28 years on Monday evening.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.