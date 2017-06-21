French mainstream right splits in parliament over Macron strategy

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Robots, flying taxis at Paris technology fair
'Pepper' welcomes visitors to VivaTech 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Robots, flying taxis at Paris technology fair
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron aims to make Paris start-up capital
  • media
    International report
    Greenpeace tracks down illegal fishing off African coast, Part …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Baby Louis and his parents
  • media
    Global Focus
    South Africa trial to decide fate of Western Sahara phosphate …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
French Parliamentary Elections 2017 Les Républicains France

French mainstream right splits in parliament over Macron strategy

By
media Thierry Solère AFP

France's mainstream-right Republicans split into two parliamentary groups on Wednesday, one promising to work with President Emmanuel Macron's government, the other pledging to be the principal force of opposition.

A group of about 20 Republicans were joined by 18 members of the centre-right UDI to form a parliamentary group they hope could attract up to 50 MPs.

Styling themselves "constructive", they promise to "work with the reforms that are going in the right direction and oppose when necessary", according to Thierry Solère, who has emerged as their leading spokesperson.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, an ally of Solère, have left the Republicans to join the government.

Members of the more traditionalist Republicans group accused the "constructive" faction of hoping to gain posts in the cabinet reshuffle to be announced on Wednesday evening.

Traditionalists reelect leader

The "historic" group, which has 94 members, reelected Christian Jacob, 57, as their leader on Wednesday.

He beat Damien Abad, 37, by 62 to 32, calling for his party to be the "cutting edge" of the opposition, "which we cannot leave to the far left or the far right".

Abad had advocated a softer line of avoiding "frontal opposition".

The division follows a heated primary election campaign, which pitted liberal former Bordeaux mayor Alain Juppé against former prime minister François Fillon, who defended a more right-wing position.

Fillon won but was squeezed out in the first round of the presidential race, in part because of a fake jobs scandal involving his wife and family.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.