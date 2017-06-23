France refuses to open new Calais migration camp

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Noura Mint Seymali: Bringing Mauritania's music to new audiences
Noura Mint Seymali.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    How Jelena Ostapanko won at the French Open 2017
  • media
    World music matters
    Noura Mint Seymali: Bringing Mauritania's music to new audiences
  • media
    International report
    Photojournalist Reza teaches in Buenos Aires slums
  • media
    International report
    Robots, flying taxis at Paris technology fair
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron aims to make Paris start-up capital
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Migration Calais

France refuses to open new Calais migration camp

By
media This file photo taken on March 22, 2017 shows volunteers distributing meals to migrants, as the administrative court ordered to not enforce the Calais' decrees prohibiting in certain places the distribution of meals to migrants. PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP

France's interior minister rejected calls from charities for a new migrant reception center in the northern port of Calais, where hundreds who have fled war and poverty are again roaming the streets in search of food and shelter.

The minister, Gerard Collomb, visited the port city on Friday and earlier said extra police would be drafted into the area.

French authorities sent in bulldozers last year to clear a migrant camp known as the Jungle, where thousands of migrants hoping to cross the Channel to Britain lived in squalid conditions. Many of them were sent to lodgings around France.

Collomb took a firm line during a visit, saying a new center would recreate the situation that existed before the Jungle camp, considered a public health risk, was demolished.

"We don't want to create a gathering point where numbers would swell back up to 7,000 over time. That would not be tolerable, for the migrants, the residents of Calais and for economic life," he told reporters on arrival.

Aid agencies say about 400-600 migrants are once again gathered and sleeping rough on streets.

Before it was demolished, the Jungle camp had become a symbol of Europe's difficulty in dealing with the migrant crisis. Charities had warned the Socialist government at the time that migrants would return.

Newly elected President Emmanuel Macron and his centrist government have come under pressure from the human rights watchdog which has described conditions facing migrants in Calais as "inhuman".

"Refugees make up 0.25 percent of Europe's population. Can we really not look after them ?" Jacques Toubon, head of the national human rights watchdog, said on RTL radio.

"These people are equal in dignity, equal in their rights ... and France's legal obligation is to accord them basic human rights."

Macron has instructed local officials to treat migrants more humanely, government spokesman Christophe Castaner said, and he has also asked Collomb to see to it that asylum requests are processed within six months.

Collomb told the regional Nord Littoral newspaper that he was sending additional mobile police units to the Calais area.

Earlier this month, two French charities accused police of using excessive force against migrants and preventing aid groups from distributing meals.

Many migrants set on crossing the short stretch of sea from Calais to Britain, try to do so by slipping inside the cargo holds of large trucks bound for English shores.

(AFP)

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.