Is the French government returning to Versailles?

Speaking on LCI television, Castaner said he could not confirm or deny that July 3 was the date when the National Assembly lower house and the Senate upper house could hold a rare joint Congress at Versailles - something promised by Macron during his election campaign.
"I do not know the date. (But) it is important that he sets a direction," he said.
Macron's year-old Republic on the Move party (LREM) won a huge parliamentary majority on June 18 that boasts scores of lawmakers never before elected - unprecedented in France and central to his promise to clean up French politics.
Convening a Congress at Versailles, the palace of France's former monarchy, is a procedure generally reserved for constitutional revisions and major presidential speeches.
Former conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy addressed a Congress at the 17th-century palace in 2009, at the height of the global financial and banking crisis. Sarkozy's successor, Francois Hollande, convened a Congress in November 2015 after militant Islamist attacks, declaring France "is at war".
French parliamentary deputies usually meet in the National Assembly and senators in the Senate, both in Paris.