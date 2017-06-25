French weekly magazines review 25 June 2017

Once again, the new French government made the headlines in this week's magazines, but this time it isn't all praise for the Macron's team, as several cabinet resign following a funding scandal. Meanwhile, aerospace companies gathered at the Paris Air show are getting excited about the retrun of supersonic planes...

This week’s magazines are still caught up in post-electoral frenzy, with politicians on each front cover. This time it’s not all about the Golden Boy himself, Emmanuel Macron, but the unlikely team of cronies he put together to clean up French politics.

Marianne

Macron's newly appointed ministers were supposed to bring in a new age of integrity, after a series of corruption scandals in recent years. Some even called them "Les Incorruptibles", or "the Untouchables", when they first came into office.

But just a month later, Marianne is renaming them “the Incorrigibles”, after the resignation of several cabinet members due to new allegations.

The magazine has some unsavory words for Macron’s initial justice minister François Bayrou, the self-styled father figure who drafted a much anticipated anti-corruption bill.

Just a week after it was unveiled, he and two other ministers were forced to step down, following accusations they misused European funds to run their centrist political party, the Modem.

Marianne did not miss the opportunity to ridicule them, describing Bayrou as a “dead weight, dragging Macron down”.

The magazine also mocks the rapid rise and fall of Richard Ferrand, minister for territorial cohesion and general secretary of Macron’s own political party, after his resignation last week due to an investigation for nepotism and financial impropriety.

Marianne concludes that Macron’s promise of change is off to a bad start : “After one month in power”, it says “Macronia is already taking water. Clearly, they still don’t get it.”

L'Obs

L’Obs is also jumping on the bandwagon, with the explosive headline “Bayrou, the bomb” spread across a picture of the fallen justice minister looking like a member of the Corleone family.

L’Obs portrays him as an ageing dinosaur from a time when creating fake jobs was common practice.

The article suggests the Modem did indeed get the EU to pay for several of its permanent employees, by falsely putting them down as assistants to MEPs.

One former employee says she was not surprised by the revelations, as most of the Modem’s resources were allocated to the “personality cult” of the leader, François Bayrou, “who insisted on keeping his own chiefs of staff and press officers, even when the party was bankrupt”.

Le Point

Le Point’s main focus is also on the French government, with an exclusive interview of the new Prime minister, the man with the beard, Edouard Philippe, who is looking very serious on the front cover...

But if you’ve seen enough grey faces in suits you can turn straight to page 86, with an exciting report on the 52nd edition of the Paris Air Show, where companies are imagining the planes of the future.

“Les enfants du Concorde”, or “Concorde’s children” reads the headline, with a computer-generated image of a rather sexy piece of aircraft, shaped like an arrow, soaring through the sky over Manhattan.

Seventeen years after the last Concorde crashed just after take-off, several aerospace companies are ready to bring back the glorious age of supersonic jets.

According to Le Point, big American companies like Lockheed Martin have been working on it for a while.

But the future might lie in the hands of smaller startups like Aerion, Spike Aerospace, and other companies that sound like the evil schemes of old Bond villains.

Richard Bransen for example has teamed up with a startup called “Boom”, to create a Concorde look-a-like that could take you from London to New York in three and a half hours.

You probably won’t be able to afford it, with tickets expected to cost at least 5000 euros.

But for the wealthy few, Le Point says some exciting options might be available in the next ten years.

Supersonic planes were once limited by the temperature of their engines: above 150°, things get a bit shaky.

But one researcher says his company has just developed a radiator capable of cooling an engine flying at speeds reaching Mach 5 - that’s nearly six thousand kilometres per hour.

Ironically, companies like Boom are being held back by the amount of noise they make: breaking the sound barrier creates a loud “bang”, which can affect the safety of people on the ground, hence the stringent regulations to prevent noise pollution.