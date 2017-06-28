French court lets off Femen topless protesters

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Femen members demosntrate against National Front leader Marine Le Pen
AFP
A French court has dismissed charges of sexual exhibitionism against seven members of the topless protest movement Femen.
Four of the accused were prosecuted for a bare-breasted protest against opponents of gay marriage in Paris in October 2016.
Another three had chained themselves to the railings of the top Paris court in November to show support for Jacqueline Sauvage, who was convicted of the murder of her abusive husband.Prosecutors claimed that women showing their naked breasts constitutes sexual exhibition.
"The court says we are not exhibitionists but activists, that our activity is political," one of the women, Sophia Antoine, told the AFP news agency.