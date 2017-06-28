French press review 28 June 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star
Afghan filmmaker and actor Salim Shaheen, star of Sonia Krunland's Nothingwood, poses for yet another photo with local fans
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How Kenya's Lake Turkana is shrinking
  • media
    Cinefile
    Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Is Africa with Saudi over Qatar crisis?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Will Paris host 2024 Summer Olympics?
  • media
    International media
    Is Arte guilty of censorship?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Emmanuel Macron France Press review

French press review 28 June 2017

By
media

As Mélenchon's men show up at the French parliament without ties, Le Monde looks at the sartorial standards expected of the nation's elected representatives. They may soon have to loosen their ties if the debate on medically assisted procreation ever makes its to the lower house. And how much longer is Employment Minister Muriel Pénicaud going to have to wear a tie?

Le Monde clearly has its finger on the pulse of French political life. The centrist paper reports that Jean-Luc Mélénchon and the members of his hard-left organisation sat for the fisrt time in the new parliament yesterday, and they were not wearing ties! Shock, horror!

Actually, no. Fake news! There is no obligation on any member of the National Assembly to wear a tie while attending a sitting. Parliamentarians are simply asked to "dress correctly".

It has become traditional for assembly officials to loan emergency ties to representatives who arrive in distress, or in pyjamas, but there is no rule.

In 1985 a minister, Jack Lang, showed up in a Chairman Mao-style jacket without lapels to wrap the tie around. I suppose it helped that Jack's jacket was designed by Thierry Mugler. A decade later the security people tried to stop a French Communist Party deputy from entering the parliament in worker's overalls. He was eventually allowed in.

Who has the right to be a parent?

Otherwise, the big debate of the day concerns medically assisted procreation.

As things stand under French law, only mixed-sex couples who have failed to have a child naturally are allowed benefit from the various scientific advances in the domain of conception and parenthood.

Now the national ethics watchdog has recommended that the same rights should be extended to female couples and even to unmarried women.

The ethics body thus reverses its own decision made back in 2005. Then the choice was made on the basis of a potential clash between the general interest and the rights of individual persons to become parents.

Right-wing paper Le Figaro is not happy, saying that the revised decision is a bad one since it "opens a breech in the anthropological construction" of the child, deciding on that child's behalf that he should grow up without a father.

And Le Figaro wonders if President Emmanuel Macron, who was one of François Hollande's back-room boys during the acrimonious 2013 debate on marriage for everyone, will have the wisdom to step back from trying to turn the parenthood issue into legislation. Macron has promised to avoid opening the wounds which disfigure French society. With labour law, new security provisions and another reform of the education system, suggests Le Figaro, he might do well to step back on the vexed question of who can be parents and how.

Interestingly, a Le Figaro's readers' poll has attracted 21,000 votes so far this morning, with less than 25 percent of respondents in favour of a law allowing female couples and single women to benefit from medically assisted procreation.

How long will the employment minister keep her job?

Speaking of disfiguring wounds, this morning Employment Minister Muriel Pénicaud will present her plan for labour law reform to her government colleagues. Later in the day, the same minister will get to tell her colleagues how the furniture has been flying at the discussions with the social partners, the trade unions and the bosses.

Pénicaud will be used to the pressure, having been the director of Business France for three years before taking up the ministerial mantle. Business France is a public organisation dedicated to promoting French companies on the international stage.

So far, so good. The problem is, according to left-leaning Libération, that Pénicaud's Business France is suspected of having ignored its legal obligations in awarding a 380,000-euro contract to the parties and promotions operation, Havas, for a January 2016 Las Vegas bash attended by the then economy minister, now president, Emmanuel Macron.

A preliminary inquiry has been launched, with view to establishing how the contract was awarded, and how much Macron's ministerial men knew about the background to a party intended to glorify the French start-up sector.

Libération says Muriel Pénicaud survived the first Macron-era reshuffle, which saw four of her colleagues go under. Will she make it through the second game of governmental musical chairs?

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.