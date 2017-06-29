Macron to inaugurate 'world's biggest tech incubator'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star
Afghan filmmaker and actor Salim Shaheen, star of Sonia Krunland's Nothingwood, poses for yet another photo with local fans
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Takeifa: rocking Senegal and beyond
  • media
    International report
    How Kenya's Lake Turkana is shrinking
  • media
    Cinefile
    Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Is Africa with Saudi over Qatar crisis?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Will Paris host 2024 Summer Olympics?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France New technology

Macron to inaugurate 'world's biggest tech incubator'

By
media The Halle Freyssinet, known now as Station F, will be home to 1,000 startups. Joel Saget/AFP

On Thursday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron will inaugurate Station F, which is presented as the world's largest start-up incubator, on the banks of the Seine.

Station F is a 34,000 square-metre facility which entirely fills an old railway depot.

It is being bankrolled by billionaire Xavier Niel, who revolutionised the French internet and mobile market with his low-cost Free service provider.

The glass hub, which aims to house up to 1,000 start-ups, will be a "very visible place that creates a strong image for Paris", Niel told the AFP news agency.

"The idea is to create a place that acts like a beacon and helps others," he added.

Station F is situated in the fast-changing 13th district -- an neighbourhood of modern high-rises, shops and cinemas that is home to the national library.

€195 a month

The space has been designed to create the feel of an American college campus, with entrepreneurs paying 195 euros a month for a spot in the hub, which is divided into three areas: "create", "share" and "chill".

The incubator is the biggest of around 40 that have sprung up in the French capital, which is competing with London and Berlin for the title of Europe's technology leader.

Emmanuel Macron has pledged to promote entrepreneurship and quash perceptions that France is "unfriendly" to business.

"I want France to be a start-up nation. A nation that thinks and moves like a start-up," he said earlier this month at a tech conference in Paris, where he announced the creation of a 10-billion-euro fund for innovation.

"This is the place to be!", he declared.

Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft have already come onboard Station F, to mentor the startups.

- with AFP

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.