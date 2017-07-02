2,000 evacuated from Paris Charles De Gaulle airport

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Terminal 2 at Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy
Reuters/Charles Platiau
About 2,000 people were evacuated from Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport on Saturday and eight flights cancelled after someone went into a restricted area without going through security controls, airport sources said.
A zone in terminal 2F was evacuated on Saturday so that police could make sure no suspicious objects had been left in it.
The incident led to about 20 flights being delayed.
Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport is Europe's second-biggest airport, with some 180,000 passengers transiting through one of its eight terminals each day.
France remains under a state of emergency after a wave of jihadist attacks that have left more than 230 people dead since 2015.