France
France Press review

French press review 3 July 2017

By
media

President Macron in decisive push for new African anti-Jihad taskforce amid warnings of "monarchical drift" as Macron prepares to address congress in Versailles one day before his Prime Minister's policy address to Parliament.

We start with the launch of an African anti-Jihadi joint task force to fight against Jihadists in the Sahel, at an extraordinary summit in the Malian capital Bamako on Sunday in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Le Figaro says the 5000-strong force drawn from Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mauritania and Chad will be in charge of combatting terrorist groups active in the sub-Saharan region.

President Macron reportedly pledged 8 million euros in military assistance to the force which is still to raise the 423 million euros before the launch of operations in September.

Le Figaro says it is not surprising to hear old handles of Franco-African affairs brand the Summit as a “déjà vu”.

The right-wing publication claims that President Macron sounded a bit pessimistic when he recalled an appeal reiterated by five of his predecessors for the need to inject fresh and positive development dynamics in the Sahel region.

What Macron offered to the G-5, according to Le Parisien, was a proposal for the creation of a “coalition of motivated partners” so as to make a difference on the anti-terrorism war effort.

Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace criticizes the G-5 anti-Jihad joint task force, branding it “a product of post-colonial history. France can no longer afford to be the gendarme of that part of the world, explains the regional newspaper, noting that Paris can’t pay for it.

Libération reacts to the decision taken by Al Qaeda in Mali to release of a video of the six hostages abducted in the country. They include a French woman who was head of a children's charity in the northern city of Gao.

According to the paper, the video was clearly made to coincide with the G-5 Summit in Bamako.

Libe says that even though no one has claimed responsibility for the abductions; the statement by an umbrella group created in March this year, allegedly to support Islam and Moslems is definitely a call on the hostages' governments to negotiate.

The group known as Jamaat Nosrat al-Islam wal-Mouslimin was founded after the merging of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, Ansar Dine the Al Mourabitoune Brigade and the so-called Macina Libération Front, according to Libération.

There is a flurry of comments on President Macron's alleged “monarchical drift”, as he prepares to set out his vision for a French "renaissance" in an address to both houses of parliament in the splendour of Versailles on Tuesday, one day before his Prime Minister's policy address to Parliament.

Les Echos argues that despite growing unease over the allegedly growing concentration of power in the Presidency, the French peope love great men and grandeur, something Macron knows is in the heads and minds of his compatriots.

Le Figaro says the single issue Macron will need to clarify is the role of his Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

The question it says, is whether he will be a mere collaborator charged with repeating his Versailles address to lawmakers the day after without altering a word, or be a politician in his own might, capable of enriching his office and bolstering the power of the executive.

According to Libération, like Jupiter, descending from the clouds, the divine President is looking to make a spectacular appearance and speak to the French people like an oracle.

For Libé, that's how Macron hopes to mould himself into the hero who rescued France from the economic crisis, a reincarnation of mythical figure, like Napoleon Bonaparte and General De Gaulle revered by the French people.

 
