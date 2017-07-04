Parliament votes massively in favour of cost-cutting reforms

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
One man march challenges Turkey's emergency rule
Kemal Kilicdaroglu (C,R) the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party and Luis Ayala, (C,L), Secretary General of the Socialist International, hold a placard that reads
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    It’s just gotten tougher for Israel's African migrants
  • media
    International report
    One man march challenges Turkey's emergency rule
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Power struggle behind Saudi-led Qatar embargo
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Cannes Palme d’Or and Berlin’s new residents
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Who will be king and queen at Wimbledon?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
French politics Confidence vote

Parliament votes massively in favour of cost-cutting reforms

By
media French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe delivers a speech on the government general policies plans at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron's government sailed through a vote of confidence on Tuesday, with 370 MPs in the 577-seat National Assembly voting in favour, to 67 against and 129 abstaining.

The vote was held after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe unveiled the government's cost-cutting, pro-business agenda to the assembly, where Macron's party has a comfortable majority.

Philippe put spurring entrepreneurship at the heart of his first policy speech to the National Assembly after presidential and parliamentary elections in May and June.

"Businesses must want to set up and develop on our territory rather than elsewhere," Philippe told lawmakers, announcing that corporate tax would be cut from 33 percent to 25 percent in the next five years.

Tackling France's chronic overspending was a priority, he said, warning that the public debt now totalled 2.1 trillion euros, nearly the equivalent of an entire year's economic output.

"We are dancing on a volcano that is rumbling ever louder," Philippe told the newly elected National Assembly, saying that public spending would be cut and the public deficit would be brought below 3.0 of GDP this year.

"France cannot remain the champion both of public spending and taxes," he said.

Almost all of the measures confirmed election promises from 39-year-old centrist President Emmanuel Macron who was elected France's youngest ever president in May after promising to modernise the country.

Election pledges

Philippe has already outlined one of the government's biggest economic reforms: an overhaul of France's rigid labour law which will enable companies to negotiate working terms and conditions with their employees.

The measure faces resistance from leftist opponents.

The powerful CGT trade union has already called for street protests and strikes in September.

The government will face little difficulty in passing legislation in the lower house of parliament where candidates from Macron's new Republic on the Move (REM) party won more than 300 out of 577 seats in last month's election.

The upper-house Senate, where rightwing Republicans hold a majority, will be trickier.

Philippe said Tuesday that the government would also honour other campaign pledges including introducing a new national service for young people and making dental and eye care free on the health system.

Other measures including raising the price of cigarettes progressively to 10 euros from their current level of 7 euros to fight smoking-related diseases, the biggest cause of preventable deaths in France.

Macron reviews

Macron, France's youngest president at just 39, gave a state of the union address to both houses of parliament on Monday, a novelty which he intends to turn into an annual event to present his vision for the country.

He said he was not aiming for mere reforms but a "transformation" of the political system and the economy.

He faced mixed reviews for his inaugural address.

The French press noted his determination to restore the prestige of the office of the all-powerful presidency and said he appeared keen to stay above the political fray.

"Macron is leaving the difficult work to Philippe," wrote commentator Paul-Henri du Limbert in the right-leaning Le Figaro newspaper.

But Macron's style -- he has used the former royal palace in Versailles twice since taking office and has given only one media interview -- has also seen him criticised by some for being aloof, monarchical or even "pharaonic".

On Tuesday, he visited a military base in the northwest of the country, where he embarked for a four-hour trip on the nuclear submarine "The Terrible."

Macron also promised in his speech on Monday to slash by a third the number of MPs in the lower and upper houses, telling lawmakers he would call a referendum if they do not agree to the measure.

The new head of state has broadly positive approval ratings with slightly more than half of respondents in recent polls expressing a positive view of him -- around the same level as Hollande enjoyed at the start of his term.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.