French press review 5 July 2017

French commentators analyse Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's "concrete" and policy speech after the resounding vote of confidence passed by Parliament on his proposals.

This, after his Prime Minister Edouard Philippe unveiled an ambitious program of tax cuts and reduced public spending designed to boost investment and end the country's reliance on state borrowing.

The outcome of the vote was not an issue as President Macron's party enjoys a comfortable majority in Parliament. But some papers report the figures for the record pointing out that the 370 MPs in the 577-seat House voting in favour, 67 against and 129 abstaining.

Libération says 'crooked" Prime Minister Philippe demonstrated in his address to lawmakers that people at the top don't have to speak too much to be heard, drawing a stark contrast with what it calls the hazy road map drawn by President Macron during his message to Congress on Monday.

According to Libé, politics is concrete stuff and nothing shameful on the condition that it is not transformed into a sunshade of false modesty to conceal tough policy decisions that need to be taken from the French people.

Le Parisien presents the 12 great works of Prime Minister Philippe, branded by critics as the unassuming other head of the Macron administration. The paper says he proved in Tuesday's major speech in Parliament that he is pragmatist, capable of rolling up his sleeves and connecting directly with the French people.

La Croix commends the Prime Minister for his frank and honest message to the country about the decisions to be implemented and for not trying to hide the bitter pill the government has prescribed to heal the French economy.

The address, according to the Catholic daily the address steered clear of the contradictions that weakened public action during the rules of President Macron's predecessors -- Nicolas Sarkozy talking too much without delivering and France Hollande, doing things he never laid down in his election manifesto.

According to Les Echos, Edouard Philippe imposed his style of government from the unset, listing the painful measures he intends to see through in an accelerated manner without running away from them.

Le Figaro says Edouard Philippe's offer doesn't simply add up, arguing that after his the diagnosis about the state of the economy, it expected him to unveil a major plan to slash public spending which his predecessors proved unwilling to introduce.

As the paper observes, despite the urgent measures needing to be implemented, citizens had nothing of that, the Prime Minister preferred instead to hasten up slowly, with a pre-tested recipe.

If the government opts to do business at a snail's pace, Le Figaro warns, France will remain the biggest spending and one of the most heavily taxed economies, by the end of President Macron's term of office.

L'Humanité criticizes the reforms for the wrong reasons, denouncing the austerity drift proposed by the majority.

According to the Communist daily, lawmakers now find themselves face to face with the hard realities of dealing with new government, in the aftermaths of the liberal “gloubi-boulga” served to the Congress by President Macron.

Gloubi-boulga is the favourite dish of dinosaur Casimir, hero of a French adaptation of the children's television series "Sesame Street".

The Communist newspaper says it is on Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's shoulders that lay the ungrateful job of presenting the deadly recycled recipe applied repeatedly during the past two administrations on the French people.

For Le Monde, after the era of profound change, this is the time of major transformation of the democratic governance for France. The paper says President Macron has set a one year deadline to complete the project.

Le Monde however observes that even if the vast majority of citizens favour the reform, there is no doubt that it will encounter strong resistance from an army of opponents, which in the paper's view is why the reform may have to be settled by referendum.