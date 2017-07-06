RFI in 15 languages

 

French Tech stars sing for entrepreneurship
The Digitals and members of Les Determinés perform at VivaTech in Paris, June 2017
 
France
France Press review

French press review 6 July 2017

By
media

The commentators pay moving tribute to Simone Veil, the French Holocaust survivor and rights icon inducted into the Pantheon.

President Emmanuel Macron announced his decision to make Veil the fifth woman to be laid to rest in the Paris monument housing the remains of great national figures at her funeral Wednesday.

Le Parisien offers extensive coverage of Wednesday's national tribute for the rights icon at the Invalides, including photographs of former political rivals and ex- President Francois Hollande making his first official appearance and standing side by side with his arch political foe Nicolas Sarkozy.

La Montagne says it was impressed by the tributes from hundreds of dignitaries, relatives and friends who attended her funeral Wednesday at the Invalides.

But according to the regional paper, Madame Veil never had any passion for honours and would probably have flushed had she been able to able to witness the well-deserved chorus of praise showered on her.

According to La République des Pyrénées, the homage to Madame Veil was one of those rare moments when citizens come together and commune and reflect about who they really are.

The country, it, says, proved at her funeral that it was capable of emerging from the long season of politics during which what divides the French stole a march on what unites them.

The Pyrenees’ publication also holds that she is one of the rare figures who really incarnate grandeur and fully deserves to be buried at the Pantheon in an act of recognition of her greatness.

Paris-Normandie agrees saying it is just and necessary in the name of France's collective memory, for justice and for the defence of women's rights and the European dream she championed.

Kim versus Trump

Some newspapers ask a question which concerns all world leaders - that is whether if China still has the means to halt the war mongering posture of North Korean leader Kim jung-Un.

This, after Pyongyang's test-fired intercontinental ballistic missile went crashing down in the Sea of Japan on Monday.

Experts at the Pentagon warned that the missile had a possible range of over 5,500 kilometers which is enough to reach the shores of Alaska or Hawaii.

Sud-Ouest approaches the dangerous escalation with a light-hearted comment. It was probably the North Korean dictator’s way of celebrating the national day of the so-called "America bastards".

But regional newspaper wonders if Washington's muscle flexing by firing a salvo of real missile into the Korean peninsula was the right decision to take. As tensions mount in North East Asia, Sud Ouest say the issue likely to upset experts is whether China still has the means to stop Kim jun-Un's nuclear saga.

According to les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace, even if war hasn't broken out, there is clearly a build-up to it. The paper says things must have reached a critical point for China, South Korea and Russia to call for restraint.

The Alsace publication warns that with a ‘crazy Kim on one side and erratic Donald Trump on the other, the worst may just be around the corner.

Migrants' tragedy

Libération voices outrage at reports that 2000 migrants drowned in the Mediterranean over the past six months.

The paper says the figures symbolize the gravity of the situation marked by the EU's inertia despite the existence of means to beef up rescue and control operations, a rational distribution of refugees, the setting up of humanitarian corridors.

National Front on the brink?

The National Front is ready to give up its crusade to take France out of the euro. That's the front-page splash in today's Le Figaro.

The right wing publication says that even if the party's dignitaries haven't gone public with the decision, their hearts no longer beat for the key plank of the party's electoral manifesto, after the hugely disappointing results of the Presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the paper, while officially this is a moment of stock-taking, the atmosphere inside the party is very ugly, with Florian Philippot's camp defending "euro exit " and a pro-socialist swing in economic policy, while the "historic faction" favours a return to the  party's Far-right tradition.

According to Le Figaro, the direction to be taken by the party will be decided during a congress scheduled in 2018, but the publication voices skepticism at Marine Le Pen's ability to mediate.

 
