French press review 7th July 2017

It’s been barely two weeks since a reshuffle of the cabinet of newish President Emmanuel Macron and the French public are already up in arms - which is kind of normal in France. That and the government's new climate plan make headlines.

The French were born to speak out. To "express themselves" as they say. And so they do.

"The French disagree with the executive," declares the main headline of right-wing Le Figaro.

In a poll published today, it says, most French people are not happy with the economic direction taken this week by President Emmanuel Macron and his Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, hardly surprising given the pair plan to tackle France’s "addiction" to public spending and rein in what they see as unacceptable debt levels.

And thus the government encounters its "first hitch", the paper says, after Macron's state of the nation-like speech at the Palace of Versailles on Monday then by the PM in parliament the following day as he mapped out the plans in his first policy speeches.

Such early days - and so little light at the end of the tunnel!

Majority of French give thumbs-down

"Fifty-four percent of French people believe that the policies of the head of state will not improve the situation of France," writes Le Figaro of the poll's findings.

Which shows the media out of step with the public according to the president of the polling firm Odoxa, Gaël Sliman, for journalists were overwhelmintly positive in their coverage.

"It's not a total rejection," he adds, "but we observe that the French are wary and far from convinced by the choices of the executive. "

Left-wing sympathisers, hardly surprisingly, are even more severe with the pro-business stance of the centrist president and his desire to slash public spending and tax in order to boost investment and end the country's reliance on state borrowing.

Some 66 percent of them consider that the vision of the president is not the right one. "The executive is more in line with the right," said Sliman.

Ban on diesel and petrol vehicles

Left-wing Libération reports on the government's climate plans, and measures unveiled yesterday by Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot, a veteran environmental campaigner.

Not as dull as Libé makes out, given that it paves the way for a ban on the sale of diesel and gas vehicles by 2040.

"Though not entirely new and rather vague," the five-year action plan us ambitious and will accelerate the implementation of the Paris climate agreement, the paper concedes.

The blueprint was "not an end in itself" but a "spine to which we can add vertebrae", said Hulot.

Why? Because reports the paper, "the national commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions recently taken in Paris, fall short of the objectives struck out in the agreement", that is to contain warming "well below 2.0°C" or even 1.5°C.

More humanity for migrants?

Libé also reports Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo call to improve the reception and integration of refugees in France.

Speaking at the recently opened Porte de la Chapelle aid centre yesterday, she urged the centrist government to draw up new legislation so that migrants are shown more humanity on their arrival.

It should include a fund to help local authorities assist migrants, she said.

France'sindependent rights watchdog have condemned the "inhumane” conditions facing migrants.

Her statement came before Paris police today moved 2,500 migrants who had been living rough around the Porte de la Chapelle centre for months and dispersed them to other locations.