France, US, UK slam new UN nuclear treaty

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer and Djokovic call for rule change on injured players
  • media
    Culture in France
    Independent films highly represented at the Champs-Elysées Film …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    It’s just gotten tougher for Israel's African migrants
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French Tech stars sing for entrepreneurship
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Nuclear Armaments North Korea France US Britain United Nations

France, US, UK slam new UN nuclear treaty

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron views a nuclear submarine at the Ile Longue Defence unit near Brest, western France Reuters/Stephane Mahe

France, Britain and the US have slammed a new global nuclear ban treaty for "disregarding reality". While 122 countries backed the treaty at the UN, none of the existing nuclear powers took part in the drafting of the resolution or the vote.

"This initiative clearly disregards the realities of the international security environment," a statement from the three countries' UN ambassadors said.

They claimed the treaty will create "even more divisions at a time when the world needs to remain united in the face of growing threats, including those from the DPRK's [Democratic People's Republic of Korea's] ongoing proliferation efforts", adding that it does not address "other security challenges that make nuclear deterrence necessary".

Led by Austria, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and New Zealand, 141 countries joined in drafting the treaty provides for a total ban on developing, stockpiling and threatening to use nuclear armaments.

Ireland, Sweden and Switzerland voted in favour as did Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Kazakhstan and many African and Latin American countries.

Nato member The Netherlands voted against, while Singapore abstained.

None of the nine countries that currently have nuclear weapons -- the US, Russia, Britain, China, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel -- took part in the negotiations or the vote, nor did Japan, the only country to have suffered a nuclear attack, in 1945, or most Nato members.

They argue that the already-existing nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which seeks to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and limit expansion by those who already have them, is adequate.

The new treaty will be open for signatures on 20 September and will come into force when 50 countries have ratified it.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.