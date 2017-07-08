French police charge suspect with helping 2015 kosher supermarket attacker

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer and Djokovic call for rule change on injured players
  • media
    Culture in France
    Independent films highly represented at the Champs-Elysées Film …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    It’s just gotten tougher for Israel's African migrants
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French Tech stars sing for entrepreneurship
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Terrorism France Charlie Hebdo

French police charge suspect with helping 2015 kosher supermarket attacker

By
media Portraits of victimes in front of the Hyper Cacher supermarket during a ceremony in their honour this year AFP

French police have charged a man with criminal association with a terrorist after finding his DNA on one of the weapons used by kosher supermarket attacker Amedy Coulibaly after the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.

The 42-year-old, identified as Abdelaziz S, was detained on Wednesday after traces of his DNA were found on a weapon used by Coulibaly when he held shoppers inside a kosher supermarket on 9 January 2015, killing four of them.

The day before Coulibaly, working with Charlie Hebdo killers Chérif Kouachi and Saïd Kouachi, had killed police officer Clarissa Jean-Philippe.

Abdelaziz S failed to explain why his DNA was present but insisted that he knew nothing of Coulibaly's plans, police sources said on Saturday.

According to investigators, the Tokarev handguns and an assault rifle were purchased by a company owned by the wife of former mercenary and suspected arms trafficker, Claude Hermant.

Hermant claims to have sold them to another suspected arms trafficker, Samir L, as part of a police sting.

Samir L is one of several people who have been charged in connection with the attacks but, while Hermant and his wife have been questioned twice, no charges have been laid against them.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.