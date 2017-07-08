French police charge suspect with helping 2015 kosher supermarket attacker

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Portraits of victimes in front of the Hyper Cacher supermarket during a ceremony in their honour this year
AFP
French police have charged a man with criminal association with a terrorist after finding his DNA on one of the weapons used by kosher supermarket attacker Amedy Coulibaly after the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.
The 42-year-old, identified as Abdelaziz S, was detained on Wednesday after traces of his DNA were found on a weapon used by Coulibaly when he held shoppers inside a kosher supermarket on 9 January 2015, killing four of them.