French press review 10 July 2017

As Iraqi soldiers celebrate retaking control of the city of Mosul from Islamic State (IS)armed group fighters, today's papers estimate the cost and the implications of this victory. And, 10 years after the start of the last global financial crisis, are we on the verge of another massive economic collapse?

"The ruins of Mosul delivered from islamist control," proclaims the main headline in Le Figaro, presumably without any irony. The former capital of IS was yesterday freed by Iraqi government troops after a three-year occupation.

The old city, scene of the most violent clashes, is described as a desert of ruins, smelling of decomposing human remains, excrement and concrete dust. Not a single human survivor has been found. Even the cats were eaten by the starving locals at an earlier stage of the nine-month battle.

A Le Figaro readers' poll shows the vast majority of the 26,000 respondents convinced that this setback does not represent the end of the threat posed by IS.

Le Monde calls the outcome of the battle of Mosul a "great victory" but has the decency and the good sense to put those words in inverted commas. The international coalition helping Syrian and Iraqi troops in the fight against IS have struck over 32,000 targets with bombs or missiles since the operation began in September 2014. The French air force flew no fewer than 600 missions over Mosul, with twice as many artillery attacks.

Libération says this victory has reduced parts of Iraq's second city to rubble. Thousands of civilians lost their lives, either at the hands of the holy warriors or in coalition airstrikes. The United Nations estimates that it will cost over one billion euros just to reestablish the basic infrastructure of roads, water supply, sewerage and electricity. The homes of 700,000 people in the west of the city have been destroyed or dangerously damaged.

One man interviewed by Libé says the battle may be over but the danger posed by the terrorists remains.

"The leaders of Islamic State are still alive," he says, "and they are still recruiting. No one gave any thought to what would happen after the fighting."

Despite having been born and brought up in Mosul, this man has decided the danger is too great. He's taking his family to start a new life in Kurdistan.

The economic crisis is dead. Long live the economic crisis!

To mark the 10th anniversary of the most recent global economic crash, the editorial in Le Monde is devoted to a warning that we're on the brink of another spectacular financial failure.

After a decade of austerity, increased regulation, chest-beating, emergency summit meetings, national bailouts, we're back where we started, living beyond our means, convinced that the worst is over and that a bright era of real economic growth is just about to dawn.

There are some positive signs.

The European economy has grown for the last 16 consecutive quarters, not by much and not equally everywhere, but let's not quibble. That beats recession.

Left-leaning daily Libération notes that the number of bankruptcies of French companies is currently at a 20-year low.

The real problem however is unemployment and the way that hampers social mobility.

Le Monde reminds us that the last crisis was the direct result of the low interest rates established by the US Federal Bank with a view to counterbalancing the impact of the "internet bubble" on world markets. That worked. Until some smart kids with calculators realised that the same low rates could be used to encourage the insolvent to borrow money to buy houses. That didn't work at all.

Already, huge sums are being borrowed by investment companies to finance the buyouts of other companies; US households are up to their necks in debt; the banks can't loan money quickly enough.

It is estimated that, worldwide, we owe more than 230 percent of what we can produce.

Europe's feeble growth is artificially boosted by the European Central Bank. All the signs suggest that we already have our greedy little hands on the flush handle.

Le Monde warns that there's no reason to believe that we're any better prepared for the next crash than we were a decade ago.