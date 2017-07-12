France wants to renegotiate border controls with UK

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Parisians come together to help migrants
Migrants line up to get tea at Porte de La Chapelle near Paris, July 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Centre National de la Danse goes Camping - but it's not what …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Parisians come together to help migrants
  • media
    International media
    Filming Madagascar’s lawless Red Zones
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer and Djokovic call for rule change on injured players
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
United Kingdom Calais

France wants to renegotiate border controls with UK

By
media Migrants gather cardboard to build makeshift shelters near the former "jungle" in Calais, France, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France wants to discuss with Britain renegotiating the 'Le Touquet' agreement, under which border controls for both countries are completed at the exit point, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told reporters on Wednesday.

The treaty, a bilateral deal which is separate from wider European Union border rules, has become a bone of contention since thousands of migrants trying to reach Britain began camping around the French coastal port of Calais.

Britain's vote last year to quit the European Union has provided fresh impetus for demands by some French politicians and local businesses to bring the treaty to an end.

"It takes two to negotiate. We have said it several times that we wanted to rediscuss it," Collomb told reporters on the sidelines of a presentation on changes to the asylum seeking process.

"It's definitely something we want to work on."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.