Parisians come together to help migrants
French press review 12 July 2017

Commentators this moring are purring over news that the Olympics are at last coming to France after a wait of one hundred years. But at what cost?

This after member of the International Olympic Committee gave unanimous approval to double hosting plan which guaranteed that Paris and Los Angeles would be the next hosts of the 2024 and 2028 Games.

While the IOC has given itself two months to negotiate with the two city candidates over who goes first, Le Parisien celebrates the Parisien bid.

The paper carries a front page spread of the 7-man French team led by President Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo holding hands during after their meeting with the IOC chiefs in Lausanne, Switzerland on Tuesday.

“Paris almost certain of having the Games”, crows the economic newspaper Les Echos. The publication however warns that the two rival candidates must play by the rules and confirm in their bids that they are also in the race to host the 2028 games.

According to the paper the OIC will need such pledges in order to maintain double hosting plan until its decisive meeting schedule in Lima Peru on the 13th of September.

"Olympic Games, the flame en route to Paris", headlines an ecstatic La Croix. The Catholic daily relishing the fact that something has been won in the matter of hosting the Golden Games in France, where Frenchman Baron Pierre de Coubertin, presented the idea of the modern games in Paris in 1894.

La Croix argues that Tuesday's news will come as big relief for Paris after the clumsy divisions that led to the loss of the 2012 Games to London.

The paper notes that the file is being defended by two women of opposing political parties, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo of the Socialist left and right-wing Valerie Pécresse, President of the Ile de France Parisian region, under the watchful eyes of a centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

From La Croix's point of view, it is a well choreographed operation, showcasing French unity and celebrating fraternity among its people.

Several regional publications also share their excitement about the Paris' news. They are always beautiful on paper agrees les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace, while l'Alsace can't stop seeing the double hosting plan as a matter of big bucks, with the IOC fighting to avert another bribery scandal.

La Charente Libre on its part say it is worthwhile reminding fanatics of the games of the colossal debt Greece contracted  to stage the 2004 Athens Games amounting to 3 percent of the country's sovereign debt.

Le Courrier Picard warns enthusiasts to get ready to foot the bill which it argues would certainly be more expensive than the 6.2 billion euros projected by the Paris bid organizers.

They always go overboard, warns the paper, citing the examples of Sochi games budgeted at 12 billion euros but which ended up costing a whopping 50 billion euros. This, not forgetting the London Games estimated at 6 billion euros but staged at 14 billion euros, according to Le Courrier picard.

