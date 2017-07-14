Bastille Day parade celebrates 'Franco-American friendship' [Slideshow]

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris
Reuters/Yves Herman
This year Bastille Day parade on Paris's Champs-Elysees Avenue commemorates the centenary of the US entering WWI. French president Emmanuel Macron invited his US counterpart Donald Trump to celebrate the "Franco-American friendship".
Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue
Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes