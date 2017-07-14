French military chief present for July 14 parade despite budget cuts row

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Les Filles de Illighadad strum out a unique Tuareg sound
Guitarist Fatou Seidi Ghali with cousin Alamnou Akrouni
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Les Filles de Illighadad strum out a unique Tuareg sound
  • media
    Culture in France
    Centre National de la Danse goes Camping - but it's not what …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Parisians come together to help migrants
  • media
    International media
    Filming Madagascar’s lawless Red Zones
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France

French military chief present for July 14 parade despite budget cuts row

By
media Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Reuters

The commander-in-chief of the French defence forces, Pierre de Villiers, was at this morning’s Bastille Day parade down the Champs-Elysées despite an ongoing dispute over defense budget cuts.

President Emmanuel Macron rebuked the general on Thursday after the general hard complained in front of French lawmakers about proposed defence budget cuts for this year

“I am the head of state. The promises that I make in front of our citizens and the army will be kept,” Macron said, referring to promises he made after he was election to increase the defence budget to €50 million by 2025.

“In this respect, I do not need to be pressurized, or need anyone to comment or interpret my decisions.”

He added that the did not believe that such disputes should be aired in public and reminded the general the military’s “sense of duty”.

“He reminded the general of the collective discipline [of the defence forces],” the Minister for Defnece said.

The dispute follows the announcement on Tuesday evening that defence spending in 2017 would be cut by €850 million. However, President Macron also promised to increase spending next year by two billion to €34.2 billion and to keep his promise of increasing it to €50 billion, or two percent of public spending, by 2025.

In response, and in front of the parliament’s Defence Committee on Wednesday, de Villiers said that the army had already “given everything” and that the ongoing cuts were not tenable.

However, in a column in the French daily Le Figaro this morning, July 14,  he appeared to soften his position and called on the government to start providing the army with increased funding “from 2018 onwards” in a consistent manner.

The budget cuts for this year will take the form of a postponement, or even cancellation, of orders for new equipment.

The defence forces currently need refuelling plans, helicopters and tanks to renew aging stock.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.