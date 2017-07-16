RFI in 15 languages

 

International media
China cracks down on internet access by banning VPNs
China implemented a controversial cybersecurity law on June 1, 2017.
 
  
    
    
  
France
France Press review

French weekly magazines review 16 July 2017

By
media DR

French press pokes fun at the rush by Presidents Macron and Trump to become "new best friends forever", despite deep rifts in the transatlantic alliance.

We begin with the talking point of the week here in France. The visit to Paris by US President Donald Trump as guest of honour at Bastille Day marking one hundred years of the entry into the First World War by American soldiers on France's side.

Left-leaning Marianne says it was amused by the multiplication of friendship gestures by President Emmanuel and his guest, especially the 25-second power grip in which neither man looked like wanting to let go.

The weekly also pokes fun at their haste to brand themselves as “new best friends forever”, despite the deterioration of the Franco-American alliance by Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accords.

L'Express must be surprised by the happy outcome of Donald Trump's maiden visit to France, a country he never held in high esteem, according to the right-wing publication.

L'Express picked out cynical remarks he made about France first during a campaign rally in North Carolina in July last year, when he described France as a disaster where nobody bothers to go.

The weekly also dug out a 1987 interview in which he refers to France as  "one of those countries where nuclear technology is shamefully sold openly and in which he vowed to “run down economically or otherwise”.

L'Express also carries another quote by "the Donald", in which he refers to Germany and France as “countries infected by terrorism by their own fault”.

Le Point consecrates this week's cover page story on the America it claims, lies far away from "Trump country".

It’s a special supplement on New York "better than ever", according to the right wing publication, as great visionaries of the metropolis fine tune plans to construct the most modern city on the planet.

Le Point picked out the 25 billion dollar Hudson Yards real estate project, described as the most "intelligent, high-tech, interactive and ecological city ever designed.

It is spread over 11 hectares for a population of 125,000 inhabitants comprising dozens of skyscrapers, 4000 luxury homes and parcs, hundreds of offices and shops, all equipped with electronic sensors.

In a week when President Macron won wide acclaim at home and abroad for the warm body language of his diplomacy that sent the leaders of Russia and the United States rushing to Paris, L'Express says he has transformed the order of business and life at the Elysée Palace.

The magazine presents the 14 senior officials serving under Alexis Kohler, the new Secretary General of the Presidency described as Macron's “twin brother working in the shadows”.

L'Express also says that under Macron most decisions are reached at 2 or 3 ’clock in the morning.

A revelation of interest made by the magazine about his style of work is that he is always on the move and hardly sitting behind his desk, which is a head ache for his body guards, according to the right-wing weekly.

