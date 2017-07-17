Macron orders 13 billion euros' local government cuts

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
China cracks down on internet access by banning VPNs
China implemented a controversial cybersecurity law on June 1, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    China cracks down on internet access by banning VPNs
  • media
    Global Focus
    Tackling violence against women in South Africa
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Susan is back in the kitchen
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Former Wimbledon champion Stan Smith looks back - then forward
  • media
    World music matters
    Les Filles de Illighadad strum out a unique Tuareg sound
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Local government Austerity France Emmanuel Macron Tax

Macron orders 13 billion euros' local government cuts

By
media French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (L) with Senate president Gérard Larcher on Monday Reuters/Charles Platiau

French local authorities will have to slash their spending by 13 billion euros by 2022, Public Accounts Minister Gérard Darmanin announced at a meeting with local council representatives on Monday. The confe'rence also discussed government plans to scrap residency tax for 80 percent of householders.

The government is demanding councils cut make cuts worth 13 billion euros over the next five years - three billion euros more than President Emmanuel Macron proposed during his election campaign.

The announcement follows last week's decision that total public spending will be reduced by 64.5 billion euros over the next five years - 4.5 billion euros more than initially announced - to reach the EU's target of a public deficit below 3.00 percent of GDP.

Darmanin broke the news to a conference that brought together ministers and 16 representatives of local government groupings, the first of what is planned to be a six-monthly event.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe promised consultation with local authorities but insisted that the government would not change course.

Residency tax to be reduced

But he faced opposition both to the cuts and to the government's proposal to drastically reduce the number of households paying the residency tax, which currently provides 22 billion euros to local authorities' budgets.

The government argues that the tax, at present paid by 27 million people, is unfair because it is not based on income but on the value of property.

It proposes to compensate local authorities, whose income it estimates will fall by 8.5 billion euros, from the revenue derived from a rise in the CSG, a national social security tax levied on incomes.

But François Baroin, a senator for the right-wing Republicans party who also heads the French mayors' association, on Sunday declared he was "firmly against" the measure because the tax is "first and foremost a link between the local authority and its residents".

'Enough is enough'

Although the residency tax is not the only levy local authorities can make, opposition politicians claim its abolition will undermine their financial autonomy, which is guaranteed in the French constitution.

"Compensation by the government, we don't really believe that will happen," Republicans Senator Philippe Bas commented to Sud Radio and Public Sénat TV before the conference opened.

The government also plans to shed 70,000 local government jobs.

Baroin on Monday argued that local authorities have made 34 percent of the savings in public expenditure over the last three years, while claiming that "80 percent of the debt is the responsibility of the state".

"Enough is enough!" he added.

Macron has also promised decentralisation.

Philippe on Monday promised that in this case "nothing will be imposed from on high" but that fusions of local authorities will be encouraged.

The International Monetary Fund on Monday praised Macron's "ambitious" reform programme, saying his spending cuts and tax overhaul could "go a long way in addressing [...] longstanding economic challenges".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.