French press review 18 July 2017

How their recent electoral hammering is affecting the finances of some of France's traditionally dominant political parties. Gabonese opposition figure Jean Ping has a message for the country's president, Ali Bongo. And are we being sent radio messages from a nearby star?

Le Figaro's main story looks at how this year's French parliamentary election results have altered the financial situations of the traditionally dominant parties.

Not only did the right-wing Republicans and the previously all-powerful Socialists get the stuffing knocked out of them at the ballot boxes, they now join the Communists and the Ecology Party on a bread-and-water diet simply because French law links the level of public financial support for any political group to that group's performance in the elections.

The rules are very clear: every party gets exactly 1.42 euros for each vote cast in its favour, provided that party gets at least one percent of votes in at least 50 constituencies. And there's a bonus for every MP elected. He or she ensures that the public purse will add 38,000 euros to the party coffers every year.

Emmanuel Macron's Marching Republicans can thus count on 21 million euros of public funding every year until the next election. They got nothing the last time, because the party did not exist at the time of the previous legislative election. The Republicans will see their public handout diminish by nearly six million euros annually, while the unfortunate Socialists drop from the glorious days of 25 million and a ruling majority, to seven million and political oblivion.

The main right-wing party is now reckoned to be in debt to the tune of 62 million euros, and may be forced to sell its headquarters building in Paris, estimated to be worth around 40 million euros.

Even if the Socialists are much worse off, with their public grant being cut by over two-thirds following the division by 10 of the number of Socialist deputies, they at least don't have a crippling debt and say they can carry on regardless. Their party headquarters, in the very chic VIIth arrondissement of Paris, is reckoned to be worth at least 50 million euros, and the left-wing party owns quite a lot of other real estate.

Some Socialists think the time has come to move the headquarters out of the capital, a little closer to the ordinary French voter the party is supposed to represent.

Jean Ping says time is up for Gabon's Ali Bongo

Left-leaning Libération gives the honours to Gabonese opposition leader, Jean Ping, back in Paris to continue his campaign against the reelection last year of his rival Ali Bongo.

The Bongo family has been running Gabon for the past 50 years and is not easy to dislodge. Last year's elections were dubious, to say the best of them. Ping has been touring Europe since, trying to mobilise some political enthusiasm to unblock the situation back home. A series of strikes have further weakened an economy already struggling because of low oil prices. Jean Ping says Gabon has become ungovernable.

The opposition leader says the current president is hanging onto power through a regime of terror. He wants international sanctions against the Ali administration. Jean Ping says he agreed with Western diplomats when they called on him to avoid any violent reaction. Now he wants their help to take the presidency which, he believes, was stolen from him.

And Ping finishes his Libé interview by saying the end of the line is near for Ali Bongo. "He's going to have to go. I know I'm right. It's not just me who says it, it's the state of mind of the Gabonese people."

Is anybody there?

Is someone sending us messages from a nearby star?

That question is posed on Le Monde's science pages where we learn that bizarre radio signals have been recorded, coming from a star that is merely 11 light years away.

The star in question, called Ross 128, sent out the signals, 10 minutes of which have been analysed by scientists who were surprised by the differences between the output from Ross and from neighbouring stars.

The wise men have decided that they are not listening to radio interference, because that would have the same effect on all the stars in the group. So, what are the possibilities?

The signals could be the result of a solar explosion, or the death throes of a nearby planet.

The experts say the possibility that the signals are from extraterrestrials comes very far down the list of other, far more plausible, explanations.

Research is continuing.