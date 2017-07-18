Tourism police to patrol Paris in safe city drive

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
China cracks down on internet access by banning VPNs
China implemented a controversial cybersecurity law on June 1, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    China cracks down on internet access by banning VPNs
  • media
    Global Focus
    Tackling violence against women in South Africa
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Susan is back in the kitchen
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Former Wimbledon champion Stan Smith looks back - then forward
  • media
    World music matters
    Les Filles de Illighadad strum out a unique Tuareg sound
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Crime Tourism France Security Police

Tourism police to patrol Paris in safe city drive

By
media The Eiffel Tower Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Paris is to have police patrols dedicated to protecting tourists and a badge for businesses working with police for their security, officials announced on Monday.

As tourism in the French capital recovers from the effects of the 2015-2016 terror attacks, police hace launched a campaign to convince visitors that "Paris is a safe city".

The plan, part of the national "tourism and security" programme launched by the previous government, has been endorsed by the city council, the Louvre Museum, the Chamber of Commerce and businesses such as LVMH.

Special tourist safety police units will patrol the most visited areas of the city and businesses, big and small, will be invited to cooperate with police.

They will be inspected to see if they have taken measures like employing specialist security staff and installing CCTV cameras, which may be linked to video-protection zones.If the pass, they will be awarded a "securisite" sticker to display.

Apart from terror attacks, Paris is the scene of crime that targets tourists, a situation it shares with all other large cities, according to an official statement launching the initiative.

The French capital is the world's most-visited city and the tourist sector provides 400,000 jobs.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.