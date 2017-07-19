French Senate backs Macron's anti-terror bill

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
China cracks down on internet access by banning VPNs
China implemented a controversial cybersecurity law on June 1, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    China cracks down on internet access by banning VPNs
  • media
    Global Focus
    Tackling violence against women in South Africa
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Susan is back in the kitchen
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Former Wimbledon champion Stan Smith looks back - then forward
  • media
    World music matters
    Les Filles de Illighadad strum out a unique Tuareg sound
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Law Terrorism France Paris attacks Emmanuel Macron state of emergency

French Senate backs Macron's anti-terror bill

By
media Armed police on patrol at Paris's Eiffel Tower Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

A controversial bill to toughen France's security laws cleared a key hurdle on Tuesday when the conservative-dominated Senate approved it.

The French senators backed a first reading of the bill by 229 votes to 106.

The right-wing Republicans voted in favour, as did President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move and a centre-left grouping, the RDSE.

The Socialists, Communists and two former ecologists voted against.

The draft will now go back to the lower house, the National Assembly, for debate in October.

Replacing state of emergency

The proposed law, a Macron campaign pledge, will replace a state of emergency imposed after the November 2015 Paris attacks, which left 130 people dead.

The state of emergency gives the authorities extensive powers to place people under house arrest, order searches of premises and ban public gatherings without the prior approval of a judge.

Despite complaints that many of its measures were used to block protests rather than against terrorism, the state of emergency was extended for a sixth time earlier this month.

Some of the state of emergency's provisions will become permanent under the proposed law, a move rights groups say is draconian.

The bill aims to tighten control over air and sea travellers and change the law on monitoring of wireless communications.

Senate amendments

The Senate did amend it to put a time limit of 31 December 2012 on the extended right to stage searches of premises and surveillance of individuals and controls on their movements.

They also imposed an annual review of the law's efficacy.

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb defended the bill, saying it was necessary to combat the "ever-present" terror threat.

"We want to get out of the state of emergency, but we can't do so without counter-terrorism controls in place," he said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.