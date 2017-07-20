Formal inquiry opened into Macron ally fake job accusations

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Hardcore Ho99o9 heats up Paris Afropunk fest
Ho99o9 let rip at Afropunk Paris, July 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Hardcore Ho99o9 heats up Paris Afropunk fest
  • media
    International report
    Costco opens first store in France
  • media
    Culture in France
    Avignon Festival international and challenging in its 71st year
  • media
    International report
    Muslim men accused of transporting cows for slaughter killed …
  • media
    International report
    Baby boom in Colombia's Farc rebel army
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Corruption Emmanuel Macron François Bayrou European parliament Scandal

Formal inquiry opened into Macron ally fake job accusations

By
media MoDem leader François Bayrou Reuters

A judicial inquiry has been opened into fake jobs accusations involving former justice minister François Bayrou's MoDem party, which led to three ministers resigning from President Emmanuel Macron's government, according to legal soiurces.

The investigation into breach of confidence and fraud follows a preliminary inquiry started in June.

It means that the case will be taken over by an examining magistrate, who will be able to summon witnesses with a view to possibly laying charges.

All three of the party's ministers in Macron's first government - Bayrou, European affairs minister Marielle de Sarnez and defence minister Sylvie Goulard - resigned ahead of a cabinet reshuffle when the preliminary inquiry was opened.

The allegations were first made by National Front MEP Sophie Montel, who along with several other members of her party, including its leader Marine Le Pen, was already the subject of an investigation.

Since then a former party worker, Matthieu Lamarre, has come forward to say that he was paid by the European parliament while working for the party in France.

Bayrou, while denying any wrongdoing, has said that some employees were sent to the European parliament when the party, which he founded in 2007, was hit by financial difficulties.

Montel has also accused a number of other French politicians of using European parliament funds for party purposes, most recently hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.