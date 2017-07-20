French press review 20 July 2017

The French president appears to have won his battle with the army chief of staff. But the war is not over yet and now moves into the political arena. Expect fatalities. And did you know that we've produced enough plastic since 1950 to make 80 million whales? Plastic whale, anyone?

Is the French president at war with the army?

The questions is not as nonsensical as it sounds.

Le Monde's main headline this morning speaks of a historic crisis between the head of state and his troops.

Over at Le Figaro we are told that the armed forces are shocked by an unprecedented rift.

Left-leaning Libération suggests that, in forcing the head of the military to lay down his arms in the fight over budgetary cuts, President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed his authority at the cost of humiliating a hero, a soldier with decades of loyal service. It's the first time that such a resignation has taken place in the 60-year history of the current, Fifth Republic.

General Pierre de Villiers resigned from his job as army chief of staff because he couldn't accept cuts of 850 million euros in military spending demanded by the president.

Macron did not appreciate the general's very muscular criticism of his savings plan, reminding everyone that he is the real head of the French armed forces and won't have revolt in the ranks.

De Villiers will be replaced by François Lecointre, another hero, and recognised as such by the army, according to the French president. Lecointre has served in Rwanda, Bosnia, Iraq and Somalia.

Panic in the president's party

Le Figaro says Macron's unprecedented move in accepting the departure of his military chief is the result of his inexperience and has brought unanimlmous criticism from the far right to the hard left.

If we're to believe the right-wing daily, the president's firm stance has sparked a panic among his own Republic on the Move (LREM) party. The president has had to assure the scared parliamentary group that there will be no dictatorship, that he wants intelligent and constructive government, not a bunch of nodding statues. But the statues will have seen what happened to De Villiers, and the phrase "I'm the boss" is still ringing in their ears. There's a lot of nodding going on.

For example, in today's business paper Les Echos, Jean-Yves Le Drian, now head of foreign affairs and once defence minister, says he understands the decision by de Villiers but timidly reminds us that every ministry is having to deal with the same sort of budgetary difficulty. Nod, nod.

Showing a fine grasp of military metaphor, Le Figaro's editorial says the president has shot himself in the foot. Perhaps even both feet, since he has sinned against the army in two ways.

Firstly, in asking for further savings in a sector already on its knees because of the increased demands of domestic and international security.

Secondly, in criticising the nation's top soldier for his lack of dignity in questioning presidential wisdom.

Le Figaro says Macron has made his first major mistake in asserting his authority in this way, especially since he himself is obviously under pressure from the money-men who run the French economy.

Plastic poses huge pollution problem

Le Monde reports that the human race has produced nearly eight and a half billion tons of plastic since 1950. And global production of the stuff could reach 25 billion tons before we get to the half-century mark.

Attempting to put those figures in perspective, Le Monde assures us that 8.3 billion tons is the equivalent of 822,000 Eiffel Towers or 80 million whales.

Plastic is the third most-produced human product, behind cement and steel.

Unlike steel and cement, however, which have relatively long life-spans, plastic becomes waste very rapidly. It is estimated that half the plastic produced is thrown away within four years of production, a lot of it, like packaging, much more quickly than that.

The crucial problem is that 79 percent of the world's plastic is either resting in dumps or drifting around unrecycled.

In a single year, 2010, eight million tons of the stuff ended up in the world's oceans. That's roughly eight million whales or 80,000 Eiffel Towers.

And the waste will last a long time, since plastic is not biodegradable. It will be with us for hundreds, probably thousands of years, warn researchers.