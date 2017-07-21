French press review 21 July 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Hardcore Ho99o9 heats up Paris Afropunk fest
Ho99o9 let rip at Afropunk Paris, July 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Hardcore Ho99o9 heats up Paris Afropunk fest
  • media
    International report
    Costco opens first store in France
  • media
    Culture in France
    Avignon Festival international and challenging in its 71st year
  • media
    International report
    Muslim men accused of transporting cows for slaughter killed …
  • media
    International report
    Baby boom in Colombia's Farc rebel army
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 21 July 2017

By
media

French commentators are already talking about "the end of President Emmanuel Macron's “état de grace” or period of grace" as row over the defence budget that led to the resignation of Army chief General Pierre de Villiers persists.

Le Parisien offers extensive coverage of a "high risk "visit the President made to an air force base in Istres, on Thursday where it claims that Macron "struggled to regain the trust of the military".

According to the paper, he was quick to reassure the armed forces pledging to raise defence spending to 34, 2 billion euros, representing 2 percent of the French GDP starting from 2018 to 2025.

This, at a time when all other ministries would be subjected to deep budget cuts.

The Parisian publication observes that Macron broke with the arogant remarks of last week paying tribute to General de Villiers , as the "great soldier who "wished to hand over his baton of command".

That didn't stop some influential papers from branding President Macron's visit to the Istres air force base as an exercise in damage control.

The conservative Le Figaro daily accuses Macron of "shooting himself in the foot" in behaving "like a little departmental head who is obliged to remind everyone who is boss".

The leftist Liberation newspaper said Macron is "little authoritarian fit" adding that it could be a sign he was drunk on power.

According to Libé it is time for him "to grow up a bit".

L'Humanité regrets that the crisis pitting President Macron against his army chief, stole a march on the "brutal and authoritarian relationship, he entertains with other institutions of the state.

The Communist daily says he had also rough-handled the French parliament with his decision to resort to ordinances to pass much awaited labour legislation.

"This is unnecessary high handedness and not the natural authority one should expect from a Head of State", warns la Charente Libre.

By acting the way he did, it says, Macron supplied his political foes, with the ammunition they had been desperately looking as lick the wounds of their electoral debacle.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.