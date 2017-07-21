French press review 21 July 2017

French commentators are already talking about "the end of President Emmanuel Macron's “état de grace” or period of grace" as row over the defence budget that led to the resignation of Army chief General Pierre de Villiers persists.

Le Parisien offers extensive coverage of a "high risk "visit the President made to an air force base in Istres, on Thursday where it claims that Macron "struggled to regain the trust of the military".

According to the paper, he was quick to reassure the armed forces pledging to raise defence spending to 34, 2 billion euros, representing 2 percent of the French GDP starting from 2018 to 2025.

This, at a time when all other ministries would be subjected to deep budget cuts.

The Parisian publication observes that Macron broke with the arogant remarks of last week paying tribute to General de Villiers , as the "great soldier who "wished to hand over his baton of command".

That didn't stop some influential papers from branding President Macron's visit to the Istres air force base as an exercise in damage control.

The conservative Le Figaro daily accuses Macron of "shooting himself in the foot" in behaving "like a little departmental head who is obliged to remind everyone who is boss".

The leftist Liberation newspaper said Macron is "little authoritarian fit" adding that it could be a sign he was drunk on power.

According to Libé it is time for him "to grow up a bit".

L'Humanité regrets that the crisis pitting President Macron against his army chief, stole a march on the "brutal and authoritarian relationship, he entertains with other institutions of the state.

The Communist daily says he had also rough-handled the French parliament with his decision to resort to ordinances to pass much awaited labour legislation.

"This is unnecessary high handedness and not the natural authority one should expect from a Head of State", warns la Charente Libre.

By acting the way he did, it says, Macron supplied his political foes, with the ammunition they had been desperately looking as lick the wounds of their electoral debacle.