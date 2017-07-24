PM and trade union boss Martinez to discuss labour reforms

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Refugee Chefs show off their skills in Paris
Syrian refugee chef Mohammad El Khaldy preparing food at Paris City Hall on June 20th 2016 as part of the Refugee Food Festival
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Are you a xenophile or a xenophobe?
  • media
    International report
    Dutch company Hemelswater makes beer using rainwater
  • media
    World music matters
    Hardcore Ho99o9 heats up Paris Afropunk fest
  • media
    International report
    Costco opens first store in France
  • media
    Culture in France
    Avignon Festival international and challenging in its 71st year
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Labour France

PM and trade union boss Martinez to discuss labour reforms

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with CGT labour union leader Philippe Martinez at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

The head of France’s CGT trade union has called on workers to "agitate" against the labour reforms that the government is considering at the moment.

“The have decided to dispense with the Labour Laws leaving fewer rights for workers,” he said.

“Workers need to resist,” he told journalists before a meeting Monday with the the Prime Minster, Eduouard Philippe, and the Minister for Employment, Muriel Pénicaud.

It also reminded workers that there will be a ‘day of action’ although what that means has yet to be clarified.

The meeting on Monday will “give us a chance to express our opposition to 99 percent of the proposals we have heard over six hours of previous discussions,” Martinez added.

At the end of May French President Emmanuel Macron met trade union leaders and employers' representatives on to discuss his plans for labour law reform, a key campaign pledge that he hopes to enact over the summer.

After that meeting Macron, Philippe Martinez of the powerful CGT confederation said he had the impression that the September deadline had become less definite.

The suggestion was immediately denied by a statement from the president's office, which added that the changes would be passed by decree, another controversial proposal.

Macron also met the leaders of two other union groupings, the CFDT and Force Ouvrière (FO), before moving on to employers' groups, starting with the very vocal Medef, which has enthusiastically supported changes to labour law.

Laurent Berger of the CFDT, the only major union to support the previous government's labour reforms, commented that the president seemed "determined to carry them out" but "ready to listen", while FO's Jean-Claude Mailly said he felt there was "room for manoeuvre".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.