Murdered priest's sister rejects hate as Macron attends commemoration

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
When Venezuela no longer feels like home
Venezuelans living in Argentina demonstrate outside the Foreign Ministry building in Buenos Aires on 1 April, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Are you a xenophile or a xenophobe?
  • media
    International report
    Dutch company Hemelswater makes beer using rainwater
  • media
    World music matters
    Hardcore Ho99o9 heats up Paris Afropunk fest
  • media
    International report
    Costco opens first store in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Terrorism Catholic Islamic State Murder France

Murdered priest's sister rejects hate as Macron attends commemoration

By
media Roseline Hamel (L) with Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray mayor Joachim Moyse (C) and President Emmanuel Macron unveil a plaque after the ceremony CharlyTriballeau/AFP

The jihadists who murdered a French priest in front of his altar failed to whip up fear and hatred, President Emmanuel Macron declared at a ceremony to mark the annivesary of the killing. Ministers, Catholic and Muslim leaders attended the event to pay homage to Father Jacque Hamel, whose throat was cut as he celebrated mass in a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray on the outskirts of Rouen.

Adel Kermiche and Abdel Malik Petitjean murdered the 85-year-old priest at 9.00am on 26 July 2016 in front of a congregation of five, also stabbing, but failing to kill, parishioner Guy Coponet in front of his wife.

"At the foot of his altar the two terrorists surely believed they were sowing a thirst for vengeance and reprisals among the Catholics of France," Macron declared. "They failed."

"No, hate did not triumph and will not triumph," Rouen Archbishop Dominique Lebrun, who officiated, said.

The three nuns who were in the congregation at the time of the attack attended Wednesday's ceremony but 87-year-old Coponet, who underwent two operations, and his wife, Janine, did not, apparently because the memory is too painful.

Also present were Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Interior Minister Gérard Collomb, Anouar Kbibech, who has just retired as head of the French Muslim grouping CFCM, and 14 members of Hamel's family.

Sectarian division rejected

"Jacques was a spiritual guide for us all," Hamel's sister Roseline told RFI. "He was friends to many people. For some he was a family friend, for others, a man they turned to in times of difficulty. He was a humanist."

Hundreds of people watched the ceremony on giant screen outside the church and a "republican monument to peace and fraternity" was unveiled in afterwards.

The Sunday after the murder Muslims attended mass in Catholic churches throughout France as a sign of interfaith solidarity and the two communities in the suburbs of Rouen made a point of rejecting sectarian responses to the attack.

The rector of the Paris mosque, Dalil Boubakeur, on Tuesday called on "all the Muslims of France" to support the homage to the dead priest describing the killers, who declared allegiance to the Islamic State armed group, as "individuals without faith or law".

"We’ve approached the last year in a spirit of hope and willingness to learn from one another, understand one another, even if our opinions differ, whether we're believers or not or from different faiths," Roseline Hamel said before the ceremony. "We need to learn to live with different cultures and ways of living your religion and not confuse difference and indifference, as my brother would say."

Kermiche and Petitjean were killed by police as they came out of the church.

One of Petitjean's cousins and a 22-year-old from Toulouse who met the pair at Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray before the attack are in jail, suspected of complicity.

Pope backs fast-track beatification

"When I think of them [his killers], I don’t feel hatred or anger but, as a mother, I think of how much their parents must be suffering," Roseline Hamel said. "I think of parents who were powerless, who received no help when their child, however well educated, took a wrong turn and whose mind got warped.  I feel so sorry for them."

Jacques Hamel is expected to beatified as a martyr by the Catholic church and Pope Francis has asked for the requirement of a five-year interlude between the subject's death and the start of the process be waived.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.