France
France French politics Emmanuel Macron François Bayrou

Clean-government bill passes through French lower house

By
media French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet opens the clean-government debate earlier this month AFP

The French government's bill to clear up political life passed a key hurdle on Friday when the lower house of parliament backed it by a large majority, although the hard left and the far right abstained.

"Despite numerous attempts at destabilisation, we have reached our objectives," Paula Forteza, an MP from President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM), commented after the vote.

The key bill was passed by 319 votes to four and must now go back to the Senate for a final reading.

LREM and their allies in François Bayrou's MoDem voted in favour.

So did a centre-right grouping committed to working "constructively" with the government and the Socialist-led New Left, although both groups said the bill does not go far enough.

The mainstream-right Republicans were split, 36 voting four, 11 abstaining and four, including party chairman Christian Jacob, voting against.

Far right, hard left abstain

The far-right National Front, which had advocated a limit on top civil servants moving into the private sector and vice versa, abstained, as did the Communists and the hard-left France Unbowed party, who argued that the bill should have tackled the influence of high finance.

The left also accused the Macron camp of watering down a campaign promise to ban MPs and senators from holding consultancies by allowing them to keep posts that have been agreed a year before they win their seats.

Another point of controversy, mainly on the right this time, was the scrapping of an allowance that MPs can distribute to worthy causes in their constituencies - an invitation to clientalism for its opponents, a means of keeping elected representatives tied to their home base for its supporters.

Some right-wingers also opposed the scrapping of a 5,373-euro expense allowance, arguing that it reduced their indepedence.

The debate, which lasted 50 hours and covered 800 amendments, was often stormy, not to say chaotic, in part because of the lack of experience of many LREM MPs, including the session's chairman.

A proposal to end the budget minister's veto over prosecutions for tax fraud was nearly passed despite the government's opposition, when MoDem MPs joined the opposition to back it, the first major division in the ruling majority.

The political ethics bill’s main proposals:
  • Parliamentary assistants: MPs, senators and ministers are banned from employing members of their close family, must notify the ethics council of the employment of more distant relatives or of the employment of relatives of other elected representatives;
  • MPs’ and ministers’ allowances: and allowance for grants to local NGOs and projects is to be phased out by 2024;
  • MPs’ and senators’ expenses: the 5,373-euro allowance paid to MPs and the 6,110 euros paid to senators to be replaced by expenses paid directly or on presentation and approval of claims;
  • Ethics of candidates: Election candidates found to have behaved criminally or unethically, for example by hate speech, slander or discrimination, to be banned from holding public office;
  • Consultancies for MPs: MPs and senators will be banned from taking on consultancies to businesses or other bodies while in office but will be allowed to remain in positions taken a year or more before they took office;
  • Party finance: A “democracy bank” and a “loans mediator” will be established to help parties and candidates to obtain finance and parties’ accounts will be published in the official journal.

