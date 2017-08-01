End of chaos at Paris railway station following repairs

Rail traffic between Paris and western, south western France which has been disrupted since Sunday because of signaling failure near the Montparnasse station, will return to normalcy from Wednesday.

According to the French railway company SNCF, the signaling installation breakdown that led to chaos on Sunday and Monday at Montparnasse, which serves the entire French Atlantic coast, had been repaired.

SNCF said in a statement that on Tuesday, three out of four high speed trains (TGVs) were operating from Montparnasse with some trains still being cancelled or diverted to other station (Austerlitz) in Paris.

A SNCF official said that the company will carry out technical checks on Tuesday and Wednesday in order to reopen all the routes in perfect conditions in terms of safety and regularity.

The disruption led to delay or cancellation of trains on Sunday and Monday which caused inconvenience to hundreds of holiday-makers.

Meanwhile, transport minister Elisabeth Borne said that her ministry had asked the SNCF management for a report on the incident by the end of the week.

Speaking to Europe 1, she also pointed out that this incident justified the announcements made by French President Emmanuel Macron on according priority to maintenance and modernisation of networks rather than launching new large-scale transport infrastructure.