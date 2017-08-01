End of chaos at Paris railway station following repairs

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the City
A still of the from In the Last Days of the City by Tamer El Said, set in Cairo, DOP Bassem Fayed
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Are you a xenophile or a xenophobe?
  • media
    International report
    Dutch company Hemelswater makes beer using rainwater
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France train TGV

End of chaos at Paris railway station following repairs

By
media Travellers arrive to get on a train at Montparnasse train station in Paris on Tuesday days after traffic was interrupted due to technical reasons. Lionel Bonaventue/AFP

Rail traffic between Paris and western, south western France which has been disrupted since Sunday because of signaling failure near the Montparnasse station, will return to normalcy from Wednesday.

According to the French railway company SNCF, the signaling installation breakdown that led to chaos on Sunday and Monday at Montparnasse, which serves the entire French Atlantic coast, had been repaired.

SNCF said in a statement that on Tuesday, three out of four high speed trains (TGVs) were operating from Montparnasse with some trains still being cancelled or diverted to other station (Austerlitz) in Paris.

A SNCF official said that the company will carry out technical checks on Tuesday and Wednesday in order to reopen all the routes in perfect conditions in terms of safety and regularity.

The disruption led to delay or cancellation of trains on Sunday and Monday which caused inconvenience to hundreds of holiday-makers.

Meanwhile, transport minister Elisabeth Borne said that her ministry had asked the SNCF management for a report on the incident by the end of the week.

Speaking to Europe 1, she also pointed out that this incident justified the announcements made by French President Emmanuel Macron on according priority to maintenance and modernisation of networks rather than launching new large-scale transport infrastructure.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.