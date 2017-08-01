France warns Italy over shipyard row

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the City
A still of the from In the Last Days of the City by Tamer El Said, set in Cairo, DOP Bassem Fayed
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Are you a xenophile or a xenophobe?
  • media
    International report
    Dutch company Hemelswater makes beer using rainwater
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Economy France Italy Shipbuilding

France warns Italy over shipyard row

By
media French economy minister Bruno Le Maire during his visit to STX shipyard in Saint-Nazaire on 31 May 2017. Reuters/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

France is ready to seek other buyers for its biggest shipyard STX should Italy turn down an offer to split ownership 50-50, the country's economy minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting in Rome.

"If the negotiations with Fincantieri don't go well," Bruno Le Maire said in reference to the Italian state-owned shipbuilder, "we will be forced to consider other options, but I hope that won't be necessary".

"We are sister nations, we want to work hand in hand with Italy," Le Maire insisted in an interview with the Corriere della Sera daily ahead of talks with Italy's economy and economic development ministers.

But Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told the AFP news agency just hours before their meeting that Finantieri "must have at least over 50 per cent".

The French government sparked a row with Italy last week by temporarily nationalising the STX shipyard after backsliding on a deal with Fincantieri agreed by then French president François Hollande in April.

The deal gave Fincantieri a controlling stake in the facility in return for which the Italian company gave job guarantees.

But on taking office in May, Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to renegotiate and France has since been pushing for a 50-50 split between Fincantieri and STX's French shareholders -- a proposal rebuffed by Italy.

The shipyard, located in the western port of Saint-Nazaire, has turned out some of the world's biggest cruise liners and also builds warships.

'Defend our interests'

"None of our decisions are anti-Italian, they are driven by legitimate concerns over two points," Le Maire said.

The first is job protection, the second is keeping shipbuilding skills in France rather than outsourcing to China.

Padoan said the government and Fincantieri "have given all guarantees in terms of protecting jobs and technologies".

On the eve of Tuesday's meeting, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Rome would not be pushed around.

"Let's see if any fresh proposals are forthcoming. Collaboration between friends, between European countries, is certainly important. We will defend Italian interests calmly but firmly," he said in a television interview.

Italy has made much of the fact that South Korea's STX Shipbuilding -- the outgoing owners -- held a 66 per cent stake, but Paris has refused to let Rome hold a 51 per cent stake.

Italy's frustration "is understandable, but the economic situation was completely different. The shipyard was in serious difficulty, now it is profitable and has 11 years of orders lined up," Le Maire said.

The French minister said Fincantieri may not have a majority stake, but it would effectively manage the company.

But Padoan said that was not good enough, and Italy "should have at least more than 50 percent, considering that the Koreans had two-thirds".

- with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.