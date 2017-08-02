RFI in 15 languages

 

Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
A local prison in London, UK
 
France
History archaeology

French archaeologists discover 'little Pompeii' near Lyon

By
media An archaeologist works on a mosaic on the antiquity site of Sainte-Colombe, near Vienne. Jean-Philippe Ksiazek/AFP

French archaeologists have discovered a 'little Pompeii' - an ancient Roman neighbourhood uncovered on the outskirts of the southeastern city of Vienne.

"We're unbelievably lucky. This is undoubtedly the most exceptional excavation of a Roman site in 40 or 50 years," said Benjamin Clement, the archaeologist leading the excavation on the banks of the Rhone river, about 30 kilometres south of Lyon.

The site unearthed on land awaiting construction of a housing complex covers an area of nearly 7,000 square metres -- an unusually large discovery in an urban area that has been labelled an "exceptional find" by the French culture ministry.

The neighbourhood, which contains homes dating to the 1st century AD, is believed to have been inhabited for around 300 years before being abandoned after a series of fires.

Many of the objects in place when the inhabitants fled were conserved, transforming the area into a "real little Pompeii in Vienne", according to Clement, referring to the Roman city-state that was largely preserved after being buried by volcanic ash.

Remains of an entire neighbourhood of the Roman city of Vienne have been discovered in Sainte-Colombe. Jean-Philippe Ksiazek/AFP

Among the structures to have partly survived are an imposing home dubbed the Bacchanalian House after a tiled floor depicting a procession of maenads (female followers of the god of wine, known variably as Dionysus or Bacchus) and joyful half-man, half-goat creatures known as satyrs.

A blaze consumed the first floor, roof and balcony of the sumptuous home, which boasted balustrades, marble tiling, expansive gardens and a water supply system, but parts of the collapsed structure survived.

The archaeologists believe the house belonged to a wealthy merchant.

Among the other finds are a large public building with a fountain adorned by a statue of Hercules, built at the site of a former market.

Clement believes it may have housed a philosophy school.

The excavations, which began in April, had been due to end in mid-September but have been extended by the French state until the end of the year to allow time for more discoveries.

- with AFP

