French press review 2 August 2017

Olympic critics warn Paris 2024 of looming spending fatality. And who is to blame for this week's railway traffic breakdown that left thousands of commuters stranded in Paris?

Paris 2024 is every one's top story this morning, as it settles down in the minds of the commentators that Los Angeles's decision to host the 2028 Games, clears the way for the French capital to see its dream come true, the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the city's 1924 Olympics.

L'Union/L'Ardennais shares the delight and enthusiasm of the Paris bid organisers basking in the euphoria of victory after three failed attempts to bring the Olympics to Paris in 1992, 2008 and 2012.

How good it is for the morale cheers Le Journal de la Haute-Marne.

La Nouvelle République du Centre-Ouest says organizing the Olympics is also an issue of pride, an opportunity to prove to the world that Paris can conjure the fatalities associated with hosting the Games.

Hammering on the fact that it will be expensive to host the Olympics is like beating a dead horse argues the regional publication.

Le Républicain Lorrain also celebrates the good news, warning that in the mad rush for cash by potential sponsors, the podium ought to be reserved for the Olympic spirit.

For its part, les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace acknowledges a pledged by Paris Bid organizers to spend wisely during the return of the Olympic flames to mark 100 years of the flame's last entry into France.

Still, la Charente Libre says it expects the 5 billion euros budget earmarked for the games to be multiplied by 3 as organisers are keen on offering millions of visitors fast operating trains, wonderful metros, cleaner air and no strikes and the largest marketing operation of our century to put a smile on their faces of Parisians.

Sud-Ouest says there are no guarantees that the 2024 Games will be different from the money pits reminiscent of the other Games especially for a country that is a world champion in public spending.

Several papers vent their anger over the electrical fault that grounded traffic at the strategic Montparnasse train station in central Paris, for three days leaving thousands of travelers stranded.

La Croix admits it is quite complex to manage a system with thousands of exploitation cables. Yet the paper argues that SNCF shouldn’t expect holiday makers to accept bad luck as fatality in a business operated by state of the art technology.

Le Midi Libre blames the mess on the CEO of the SNCP French railway company, Guillaume Pepy.

The regional daily says that way back in 2013, the State Accounts Court drew Pepy's attention to what they perceived as his preference for expensive marketing operations at the detriment of routine tasks of keeping trains running and providing the public with traffic information.

